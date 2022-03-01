ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

DoorDash to acquire tech startup Bbot

QSR Web
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoorDash is acquiring Bbot, a hospitality technology startup. The acquisition will offer merchants more solutions for their in-store and online channels, including in-store digital ordering and payments, according to a press release. "We're excited to bring our combined suite to an even wider...

www.qsrweb.com

thefastmode.com

Reliance's Jio Invests in Deep Tech Startup Two Platforms

Jio Platforms has made an investment of US$ 15 million in Two Platforms, a Silicon Valley based deep tech startup founded by Pranav Mistry, for a 25% equity stake on a fully diluted basis. TWO is an Artificial Reality company with focus on building interactive and immersional AI experiences. After...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Health Tech Startup Story Health Secures $22.6M Series A

Health technology and services startup Story Health raised $22.6 million in a Series A funding round to innovate and build out its platform connecting heart disease patients and specialty care providers both virtually and in the home. The round was co-led by Northpond Ventures and B Capital Group, with participation...
HEALTH
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa startup acquired by local company to make marketing tech super group

When the Covid-19 pandemic began, Tampa-based Sparxoo's CEO David Capece immediately began reaching out to other digital marketing agencies to see how they were faring. "I wanted to get a sense of benchmarking, see how were they doing and what were they hearing," Capece said in an interview with Tampa Bay Inno. "And through that process, I found out we were actually doing a bit better than other agencies. I realized in those moments when we came out of the pandemic, I wanted to take Sparxoo to the next level."
TAMPA, FL
Person
Tom Pickett
thefastmode.com

Rakuten Symphony to Acquire Kubernetes Startup Robin.io

Rakuten Symphony this week announced an agreement to acquire leading Silicon Valley-based cloud technology start-up, Robin.io. The addition of Robin.io’s multi-cloud mobility, hyper automation and orchestration capabilities to the Rakuten Symphony portfolio allows the creation of highly efficient, consistent high performance cloud infrastructure and operations, from edge to central data center.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Airtel Acquires Stake in Singapore-based Blockchain Startup Aqilliz

Bharti Airtel has acquired a strategic stake in Aqilliz – a Blockchain as a Service Company under the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program. Singapore-based Aqilliz has developed a patented hybrid blockchain platform, Atom that integrates differential privacy and federated learning on a distributed digital ledger. This allows brands to create secure and consent-based solutions to engage with customers in a rapidly evolving digital economy that’s becoming increasingly decentralised.
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Seattle real estate startup MoxiWorks acquires Australia-based ActivePipe

MoxiWorks, a Seattle-based startup that operates a platform for real estate brokers, acquired ActivePipe, a 8-year-old company based in Australia that helps more than 40,000 agents across 2,500 brokerages with email marketing tools. MoxiWorks spun out of Windermere Real Estate more than a decade ago. The company is led by CEO York Baur, a longtime Seattle-area tech exec who previously worked at InfoSpace, Zango, and The TAS Group.
SEATTLE, WA
#Tech#Software#Hotels#Doordash Storefront
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa insurtech startup acquires $400M of premium insurance

Tampa-based insurtech firm Slide announced its acquisition of $400 million in premium from St. Johns Insurance Company, which serves Florida and South Carolina. With this transaction, Slide provides continuity of coverage to an estimated 150,000 policyholders and voluntary appointments to over 2,700 agents in Florida and South Carolina. St. Johns's financial rating was downgraded and created a unique market opportunity.“I have done a lot of very successful deals in my career, but I have never been able to process millions of data points at this speed. We processed $73.7 billion in annual TIV, multiple years of claims data, projected reinsurance costs and forward modeled loss ratios in 48 hours,” Slide Founder and CEO Bruce Lucas said in the company's news release. “I don’t think there is another insurtech that could have analyzed and closed this complex transaction, let alone at this speed.” The acquisition takes the startup from closing its oversubscribed $100 million Series A funding to $400 million in annual revenue within three months.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Exclusive: Tampa tech startup closes oversubscribed round from local investors

A Tampa tech startup has closed a $700,000 oversubscribed pre-seed round led by local investors. Archslate, which launched in May 2021, is a talent marketplace and hiring platform for the architecture, engineering and construction industries. It initially sought $450,000, which jumped to $700,000 after Tampa-based Tampa Bay.Ventures and St. Petersburg-based Seedfunders decided to lead the round, along with participation from New York Angels.
TAMPA, FL
Benzinga

Tetra Tech Acquires Piteau Associates For Undisclosed Sum

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) revealed the acquisition of Vancouver, British Columbia-based Piteau Associates. Deal terms were not disclosed. Established in 1976 by Dr. Douglas R. Piteau, the firm provides solutions that assist clients in meeting their engineering challenges in mineral and water resource development projects worldwide. "The addition of...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

How to Build a Successful Tech Startup: Advice From a Four-Time Founder

If you’re a first-time founder looking for a rocketship building manual, I have bad news: it doesn’t exist. However, as a four-time founder, I can offer insights into what made my companies successful that may help you along the way. In 2016, my wife and I co-founded our...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
stpetecatalyst.com

Vinik-backed Tampa Bay startup is acquired

February 25, 2022 - Omnivore, a startup back by Tampa Bay Lightning Owner Jeff Vinik and businessman Arnie Bellini, is slated to be acquired by a New York firm. The Clearwater-based startup is known for its tech that allows restaurateurs to sign up to have their point of sale data transferred to the cloud. Omnivore announced this week that it is in the process of being bought by the digital order logistics firm Olo (NYSE: OLO). The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
CLEARWATER, FL
bizjournals

Leawood tech startup aims to be KC's 'first AI unicorn'

Torch.AI's new Chief Product Officer Jason Delker is bullish on Kansas City's tech scene — the city could revolutionize artificial intelligence, and it's partly because of a quality other tech cities don't have. In this case, Kansas City's risk averse nature becomes an advantage. Technologies here must be immediately...
LEAWOOD, KS
TechCrunch

Cloudflare to acquire Area 1 Security, a startup that blocks phishing emails

Cloudflare has developed its own suite of security products with a zero trust security model. These security solutions prevent data loss, malware or phishing attacks even if employees aren’t in the office or aren’t using a corporate VPN. With today’s acquisition, the company is adding a mature email...
TECHNOLOGY
Seekingalpha.com

HUMBL acquires Mexican tech firm Ixaya

HUMBL (OTCPK:HMBL) acquired Ixaya Business, a Mexico-based software and IT solutions provider. HMBL acquired Ixaya's outstanding shares in exchange for ~9M HMBL shares and $150K in cash. To mitigate any dilution to shareholders, HMBL CEO Brian Foote will personally cancel a concomitant amount of his series B shares to offset...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Will Theranos' Example Lead To Tighter Scrutiny Around All Tech Startups?

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes had all the credentials of what it took to be a global changemaker. At 19, she had dropped out of Stanford University. And her pharmaceutical device called the Edison was touted as being capable of testing for numerous illnesses with a single drop of blood rather than a full vial.
BUSINESS
Forbes

Why Solving Your Own Problem Is A Huge Advantage For Tech Startups

Dmitrii Zotov, founder and CTO at award-winning performance marketing platform Affise, helping companies scale via partnerships channel. As an entrepreneur, I regularly see SaaS startups come and go. Figuring out which ones will survive and become scaleups is tricky, but there is one key question I think every potential investor should ask startup founders: Who originally had the problem this SaaS product solves?
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Health tech startup makes deal with large Capital Region health system

St. Peter’s Health Partners has signed a deal with startup Aptihealth to provide virtual behavioral health services to its patients and 11,000 employees. Aptihealth, which was founded in Troy and is now headquartered in Boston, partners with health care organizations so the service can be offered to patients. In this case, the focus was on providing the service to SPHP employees – significant during this time of asevere medical workforce shortage.
HEALTH SERVICES

