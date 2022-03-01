ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 soybean and corn myths to bust to make more money per acre

Agriculture Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to make an extra $120 per acre on your...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 10-12, corn up 8-9 cents, soybeans up 4-5 cents

CHICAGO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 10 to 12 cents per bushel * Wheat firmed overnight, supported by heightening tension between major wheat exporters Russia and Ukraine. * U.S. exporters sold 120,000 tonnes of hard red winter wheat for delivery to Nigeria - 60,000 tonnes for the 2021/2022 marketing year and 60,000 for 2022/2023, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. * Ukraine has exported 42.5 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 37.4% from the same stage last season, including 17.85 million tonnes of wheat, agriculture ministry data showed. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded up 10 cents at $8.07 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last up 14 cents at $8.49-1/4 a bushel while MGEX March spring wheat was last up 7-3/4 cents at $9.68-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Up 8 to 9 cents per bushel * Corn firmed, supported by the growing conflict between Russia and major corn exporter Ukraine that could disrupt shipments from the region, as well as ongoing dryness in South America that erodes developing crops in the region. * The CBOT's most-active corn contract climbed to $6.71-3/4 overnight, the highest for a most-active contract since June 17, 2021. * Ukraine has exported 42.5 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 37.4% from the same stage last season, including 18.68 million tonnes of corn, agriculture ministry data showed. * Argentina's 2021/22 corn crop could continue to decline in the weeks ahead, as rain forecasts are spotty until mid-March to relieve a lengthy period of dry weather, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said. * Brazil's corn exports are expected to reach 530,000 tonnes in February, up from 350,000 million tonnes forecast a week earlier, according to consultancy ANEC. * CBOT March corn futures last traded up 8-3/4 cents at $6.63 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Soybeans firmed as dryness in South America persists, damaging crops in Brazil and Argentina as they near harvest. * The CBOT's most-active contract climbed to $16.32 overnight, nearing its recent 9-month high set on February 10. * U.S. exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2022/2023 marketing year, the USDA said. * Argentina's 2021/22 soybean crop could continue to decline in the weeks ahead, with rain forecasts spotty until mid-March after a lengthy period of dry weather, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said. * Brazil's soybean exports are expected to reach 7.2 million tonnes in February, up slightly from last week's forecast of 7.1 million tonnes, according to consultancy ANEC. * China will sell some soybeans from its state reserves to boost supplies to the world's biggest oilseed market, the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said. * CBOT March soybeans last traded up 4-1/2 cents at $16.06 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
CHICAGO, IL
95.3 MNC

High Input Costs Cut Down US Corn Acres

U.S. farmers will cut back on their corn acres this year by 1.5 percent and slightly increase their soybean acres this year because of the high cost of inputs. During the agency’s annual Ag Outlook Forum, USDA projected that high yields would bring in the biggest corn and soybean crops in history, which would likely pull down season-average prices for the two most widely planted crops in America.
AGRICULTURE
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

U.S. corn acres set to top forecasts despite farm-cost surge

America’s growers are forecast to plant more corn than expected this year in spite of surging farm inflation of everything from fertilizer to fuel. While the U.S. Department of Agriculture sees corn seedings down from last year, its projected acreage of 92 million is slightly above the average Bloomberg survey estimate. Farmers also are seen planting more soybeans than in 2021, though a bit less than expected.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. farm incomes could see boost from grain rally - Chicago Fed

CHICAGO, March 3 (Reuters) - The current rally of U.S. grain and oilseed prices could help bolster American farm incomes this year, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine roils commodity markets over fears of massive disruption of exports from the Black Sea region, an economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago said Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans end mixed as profit-taking clips demand-led gains

CHICAGO, March 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended mixed on Thursday as the market rallied on strong demand but later retreated as traders pocketed profits with prices hovering near recent multiyear highs. * The market remains extremely volatile amid uncertainty about how long the Russian invasion of Ukraine will affect edible oil exports from the Black Sea region. The two countries account for about 80% of global sunflower oil exports. * CBOT May soybeans settled 4-3/4 cents higher at $16.67-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT May soymeal finished $5.40 higher at $453.40 a ton, while May soyoil ended 1.06 cents lower at 74.81 cents per lb. * Traders continue to monitor crop conditions in South America. Rains in Argentina's drought-hit farm belt over recent days have improved conditions, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said net U.S. soybean export sales in the week ended Feb. 24 totaled 2.243 million tonnes, near the high end of analysts' expectations for 1.2 million to 2.35 million tonnes. * The USDA also reported private sales of 66,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year and 66,000 tonnes for delivery in 2022/23. (Reporting by Karl Plume; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, feeder cattle sag to four-month lows

CHICAGO, March 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange livestock futures slumped on Thursday, with live cattle and feeder cattle setting four-month lows. The cattle markets came under continued pressure from weakness in equities, which lost ground as the Ukraine crisis kept investors on edge, traders said. In grain markets, soaring...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

May Wheat locks limit up | Monday, March 7, 2022

After overnight trading that saw sharp rises in the grain complex, wheat remains strongest in early mixed trading. In early trading, the May corn futures are 7¾¢ lower at $7.46½. July futures are 2¢ lower at $7.19¼. December futures are 3¾¢ higher at $6.33¼.
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
theeverygirl.com

7 Money Myths to Ditch This Year

Money rules are everywhere, but very few apply to everyone all the time. In fact, the best hard and fast finance habits are the ones that work for you and have been personalized to your income and needs. It can be very easy to get wrapped up in all the ways we should be handling our money perfectly. This year, take a different route and empower yourself to ditch these common money myths.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Agriculture Online

Waive fertilizer dumping duties, corn farmers ask

U.S. companies should give farmers a break by withdrawing their petitions for anti-dumping duties on imported fertilizer, said a corn farmer group at a House hearing on Tuesday that was dominated by reports of rising crop production costs. Farm groups generally called for higher price supports in the upcoming 2023...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

3 fertility strategies for 2022

Farmers who have not yet done so are encouraged to take soil tests to determine how much fertilizer should be applied to fields for the 2022 crop year. “Proper management and the utilization of soil resources are crucial to support and sustain the agricultural resources,” says Justin Calhoun, with the University of Missouri’s Department of Plan Sciences. In a report distributed March 4, Calhoun notes three fertility management considerations for 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
Agriculture Online

Put energy into grain marketing strategy not outlook, analyst says

Many commodity markets are experiencing unprecedented volatility and the corn, wheat, and soybean markets are no exception. Historic volatility continues to engulf prices and farmers are challenged to navigate through myriads of information while attempting to make good marketing decisions. You are a producer, and your goal is to produce...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Seasonal price patterns continue to work

Every weekday, I watch the markets on an elaborate high-speed computer system in my office. I have multiple oversize screens, a fiber-optic connection for maximum bandwidth, and computer chips normally used by gamers for virtual reality. However, for long-term thinking and planning, I turn to the hand-drawn charts I have...
INDUSTRY

