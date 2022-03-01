3 soybean and corn myths to bust to make more money per acre

CHICAGO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 10 to 12 cents per bushel * Wheat firmed overnight, supported by heightening tension between major wheat exporters Russia and Ukraine. * U.S. exporters sold 120,000 tonnes of hard red winter wheat for delivery to Nigeria - 60,000 tonnes for the 2021/2022 marketing year and 60,000 for 2022/2023, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. * Ukraine has exported 42.5 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 37.4% from the same stage last season, including 17.85 million tonnes of wheat, agriculture ministry data showed. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded up 10 cents at $8.07 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last up 14 cents at $8.49-1/4 a bushel while MGEX March spring wheat was last up 7-3/4 cents at $9.68-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Up 8 to 9 cents per bushel * Corn firmed, supported by the growing conflict between Russia and major corn exporter Ukraine that could disrupt shipments from the region, as well as ongoing dryness in South America that erodes developing crops in the region. * The CBOT's most-active corn contract climbed to $6.71-3/4 overnight, the highest for a most-active contract since June 17, 2021. * Ukraine has exported 42.5 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 37.4% from the same stage last season, including 18.68 million tonnes of corn, agriculture ministry data showed. * Argentina's 2021/22 corn crop could continue to decline in the weeks ahead, as rain forecasts are spotty until mid-March to relieve a lengthy period of dry weather, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said. * Brazil's corn exports are expected to reach 530,000 tonnes in February, up from 350,000 million tonnes forecast a week earlier, according to consultancy ANEC. * CBOT March corn futures last traded up 8-3/4 cents at $6.63 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Soybeans firmed as dryness in South America persists, damaging crops in Brazil and Argentina as they near harvest. * The CBOT's most-active contract climbed to $16.32 overnight, nearing its recent 9-month high set on February 10. * U.S. exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2022/2023 marketing year, the USDA said. * Argentina's 2021/22 soybean crop could continue to decline in the weeks ahead, with rain forecasts spotty until mid-March after a lengthy period of dry weather, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said. * Brazil's soybean exports are expected to reach 7.2 million tonnes in February, up slightly from last week's forecast of 7.1 million tonnes, according to consultancy ANEC. * China will sell some soybeans from its state reserves to boost supplies to the world's biggest oilseed market, the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said. * CBOT March soybeans last traded up 4-1/2 cents at $16.06 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

