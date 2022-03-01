These Are The Fastest-Growing California Counties
Last year, it was revealed that California's population fell for the first time in the state's history . Officials contributed declining births, increasing deaths in the Baby Boomer population, the pandemic, and a crackdown on immigration to the historic dip. From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900 .
However, certain pockets of the country are growing and Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in California . To determine this, they used data from the U.S. Census Bureau and ranked counties with the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.
Here are the counties that made the list:
- Riverside County
- San Diego County
- Los Angeles County
- Orange County
- Alameda County
- Santa Clar County
- Sacramento County
- San Bernardino County
- Contra Costa County
- San Joaquin County
- Fresno County
- Kern County
- San Francisco County
- Placer County
- San Mateo County
- Tulare County
- Solano County
- Stanislaus County
- Ventura County
- Santa Barbara County
- Monterey County
- Merced County
- Yolo County
- San Luis Obispo County
- Sonoma County
- Santa Cruz County
- Marin County
- El Dorado County
- Imperial County
- Yuba County
- San Benito County
- Madera County
- Sutter County
- Shasta County
- Mendocino County
- Nevada County
- Napa County
- Lake County
- Humboldt County
- Tehama County
- Trinity County
- Amador County
- Kings County
- Glenn County
- Colusa County
- Inyo County
- Alpine County
- Sierra County
- Tuolumne County
- Plumas County
