Music

Alex “Apolo” Ayala Channels His Ancestors On Debut Album, “Bámbula”

By Kevin Johnson
No Treble
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBámbula translates to “the memory of a forgotten place” from Kikongo – one of the Bantu languages spoken by the Kongo people of Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of the Congo, Angola, and Gabon....

www.notreble.com

#Ancestors#Gabon#Angola#Republic Of The Congo#Bantu#African#Puerto Rican#Bandcamp
