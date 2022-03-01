Alex “Apolo” Ayala Channels His Ancestors On Debut Album, “Bámbula”

Click here to read the full article. Sony Pictures Animation’s Hotel Transylvania: Transformania has been granted an April 3 theatrical release date in China. Sony last summer licensed the fourth installment in the successful franchise to Amazon worldwide, but retained China rights.
With the date now confirmed, Sony gets a month’s lead time on promotion and marketing in China where the previous films have grossed a combined $63M, including over $32M from 2018’s Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.
Although April 3 is a Sunday, it falls at the start of the Qingming Festival, also known as Tomb Sweeping Day, which can...
