We can't say for certain he was inspired by Will Ferrell's "SNL" skit, only by his team spirit. Nathan Polancyak (po-LAN-check) has loved dancing his whole life, but needless to say, he was a little afraid of the stigma associated with potentially being the first male to join an all-female dance team at his high school in Missouri. He eventually joined the team, which with his addition was renamed from "The Golden Girls" to "The Golden Girls and Company" at Francis Howell. Nathan has now brought his talents to the University of Iowa.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO