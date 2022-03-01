ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
States Where Residents Are Financially Hurting the Most – 2022 Edition

By Anja Solum
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 6 days ago

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York says that household debt went up roughly $1 trillion in 2021, which is the highest annual increase since 2007. Other studies estimate that the...

beckershospitalreview.com

Where COVID-19 hospitalizations are dropping most: 6 state trends

As national COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop, trends in six states with the highest rates of decline stand out. Nationwide, the daily average for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Feb. 24 was 57,522, a 44 percent drop in the last 14 days, according to data from The New York Times. Hospitalizations amid the omicron surge hit a peak of 159,542 Jan. 20.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTEN.com

Where Small Business Cost Increases Will Hurt Consumers the Most

The COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, but the economy is on relatively solid ground at the moment. The unemployment rate is low — even if the labor force participation rate remains depressed — and Americans seem eager to spend money and stimulate the economy. However, there’s a downside...
BUSINESS
Anniston Star

U.S. States Where People Are Spending the Most on Used vs. New Cars

Shortages of semiconductor chips and other supply problems have made it difficult for car manufacturers to keep up with demand. This has meant that fewer new cars are coming on the market, which has increased the demand—and prices—for used vehicles. Using the most recent data available, researchers calculated the percentage of all vehicle sales (in dollars) accounted for by used vehicle purchases and ranked states accordingly.
BUYING CARS
Outsider.com

Social Security Schedule: Here’s When the First March 2022 Checks Arrive

The third round of updated social security checks will be going out this month. These checks have a 5.9% increase added to them. If you get social security checks, you probably know what day you can expect your benefits to arrive. However, if you’re new to benefits, you might be wondering when you can expect them. The social security payment schedule is easy. Benefits go out on Wednesdays. Holidays can sometimes impact the payment schedule. When that happens, the SSA releases an updated schedule. Generally, though, you can expect your payment to arrive on a Wednesday.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where The Most People Applied to Start a Business

There were 5.4 million businesses started in America last year. Most were very small. In almost every case, some form of application is involved, whether they were corporations, limited liability corporations, or partnerships. Unfortunately, according to the BLS, 20% of new businesses fail in the first year, and 50% by the end of the fifth […]
ECONOMY
Hoptown Chronicle

Taxpayers should expect serious delays from the IRS this year – a tax scholar offers tips but says only Congress can fix the underlying problem

No one likes tax season. It’s complicated, it’s stressful, and it’s getting worse. Last year was already the “most challenging year taxpayers and tax professionals have ever experienced,” according to the Taxpayer Advocate Service, an independent part of the Internal Revenue Service. According to the agency’s annual report, taxpayers had trouble reaching the IRS, tax returns took months to process, almost a quarter of refunds didn’t go out until 2022, and collection notices were sent out even after the tax owed was paid.
INCOME TAX

