Uber is no longer just an app for booking rides — as of March 1, it’s a one-stop reservation haven for booking your whole evening (or daytime adventure). The latest update to hit the app since allowing users to see their all their star-rating breakdown, Uber’s new Explore feature lets you book reservations, events, and more, so you can plan out your night all in one place. Here’s what you need to know about how to use the new feature to make your Uber app so much more than just a way to a hitch a ride.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO