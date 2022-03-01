ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Landslide at Myanmar jade mining site kills at least 15

By GRANT PECK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

BANGKOK (AP) — A landslide in northern Myanmar, the world’s largest source of jade, killed 15 miners and left at least 35 others missing, local residents said Tuesday.

The accident occurred Monday night in Kachin state’s Hpakant township, a remote mountainous region at the center of the lucrative jade mining industry. Human rights activists say jade mining is an important source of revenue for Myanmar’s military government.

Earth and waste from several mines around Ma Mone village slid about 90 meters (300 feet) down on more than 50 miners and mechanics from the YTT Mining Group, said a local resident who asked not to be identified because he feared for his safety.

At least three excavators and trucks were also buried in the landslide, he said.

Similar accidents occur several times a year, with the victims usually independent miners who settle near giant mounds of discarded earth that has been excavated by heavy machinery used by mining companies. They scavenge for bits of jade and usually work and live in abandoned mining pits at the base of the unstable mounds of earth.

Smuggling and illicit sales make it hard to know exactly how big the jade mining industry is, but revenue from sales of jade, pearls and gemstones is estimated to run in the billions of dollars. Opponents of army rule advocate sanctions and boycotts to reduce jade sales.

There is sporadic fighting in the area between the Myanmar army and guerrilla forces of the Kachin ethnic minority, but because both sides derive revenue from the mining, there is little incentive for them to enforce mining regulations. Corruption also contributes to lax enforcement.

The civilian government ousted by the army last year suspended new jade mining licenses and renewals in 2016. The last license expired in 2020, so mining activity after that is unauthorized, or at least not allowed under publicly disclosed licensing.

However, between 20 and 50 mining companies are operating illegal mines, said an activist with a civil society group in Hpakant who also asked for anonymity for safety reasons.

Another resident described the effect of the landslide as resembling a loaf of bread that had been cut in half.

“The waste hill is very high. It looks like two or three overlapping mountains,” said the resident, who also spoke on condition of anonymity. He said he had been told by a mining company official that 15 bodies had been recovered from the site.

In July 2020, at least 162 people died in a landslide in the same area, while a November 2015 accident killed 113 people who were asleep in the middle of the night. In December last year, at least five people died and about 70 others were missing in another landslide in Hpakant. It is difficult to recover bodies because of the volume of earth under which many are buried.

Most scavengers are unregistered migrants from other areas, making it hard to determine exactly how many people are missing after such accidents, and in many cases leaving the relatives of the dead in their home villages unaware of their fate.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Myanmar Army#Mining Companies#Mines#Accident#Ap#The Ytt Mining Group
The Independent

‘Welcome to hell’: Ukraine drone strike destroys Russian convoy in aerial footage

This is the dramatic moment the Ukrainian military used a drone to destroy a Russian convoy from above. Footage of Turkish-made drones hitting Putin’s forces has been posted online as Ukraine fights back against Russian invasion. Chief commander of the armed forces Valery Zaluzhny posted the clip on Facebook, saying a Bayraktar drone was used near the city of Malryn, around 60 miles northwest of Kyiv. The black and white clip appears to show a row of stationary trucks before an explosive blast in the middle of the line. Zaluzhny wrote: “Welcome to hell!” when he posted the...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Russia calls on EU, NATO to stop arms supplies to Ukraine

March 5 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry called on European Union and NATO countries on Saturday to "stop pumping weapons" to Ukraine, the Russian RIA news agency said. It said Moscow was particularly worried that portable anti-aerial Stinger missiles could end up in the hands of terrorists, posing a threat to airlines.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine warns of disaster ‘10 times larger than Chernobyl’ as biggest nuclear plant ‘under heavy weapons fire’

Russian troops outside the city of Enerhodar are shelling the Zaporizhzhia power plant, Ukraine’s largest nuclear facility, and a fire has broken out, according to Ukrainian officials.Ukrainian leaders warn the attacks are creating a “real threat of nuclear danger” at the power station, the largest plant of its kind in Europe.“We demand that they stop the heavy weapons fire,” Andriy Tuz, a spokesperson for the plant, said in a video posted on Telegram. “There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe.”If the shelling continues, it could cause a nuclear disaster 10...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Kremlin says the West is behaving like a bandit

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Saturday that the West was behaving like a bandit by cutting economic relations over the conflict in Ukraine but that Russia was far too big to be isolated as the world was much larger than just the United States and Europe.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

790K+
Followers
399K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy