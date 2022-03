While many airlines and airports are busy preparing for the upcoming summer travel season, major players like Delta are thinking one step ahead. The Atlanta-based carrier is expanding its footprint in the tropical state of Hawaii with three new nonstop routes connecting Atlanta to Maui and Detroit and New York JFK to Honolulu. Delta already flies to these destinations with a stopover at other mainland airports. However, the new nonstop routes will ensure better connectivity for those looking to holiday in Hawaii.

HAWAII STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO