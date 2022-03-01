ADOT fixing guardrails on I-17 between Bloody Basin Road and Highway-69

LOS GATOS, Calif. — Cal Trans is beginning construction on the Central Coast's first-ever wildlife tunnel along Highway 17. The Land Trust of Santa Cruz County purchased 700 acres of property in 2014 with the vision of creating a safe passage for wildlife to cross. "Cal Trans and Granite...
Significant traffic delays are expected at the intersection of Yelm Highway and Meridian Road starting Thursday as crews build a new roundabout. More than 10,000 drivers use the intersection each day because there are few east-west roads in the area, according to Thurston County data. During construction, the county says traffic at the intersection will be reduced to one lane controlled by flaggers.
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Highways says it’s taking a two-fold strategy to fix potholes across the state. Officials said there is one strategy before asphalt plants open in each region of the state and there is a second strategy after asphalt plants begin to open, typically in late March or early April.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Be it business, education or healthcare, access to the internet is vital for connecting people to resources, but there are still hundreds of thousands in Arizona who still don't have access. ADOT, however, is in the middle phase of a $100 million project that's aimed at...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI - Traveling through Byron Road might be a hassle come early March in Zeeland Township with a portion of the road closing for a bridge project, the Ottawa County Road Commission announced Tuesday, Feb. 22. Byron Road is will be completely closed to all traffic between I-196...
Wildlife in Santa Cruz County is one step closer to a new, safer way to travel across Highway 17 — by going directly under the roadway.
(KFVS) - Heartland transportation departments are reporting flooded roads on Friday, February 18. Some locations throughout the Heartland received 1.5 inches to 4 inches of rain as a cold front moved through the area Thursday. Drivers encountering water over a roadway are urged to turn around and find another route.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A portion of I-40 was closed temporarily after a crash Saturday. The crash involving multiple vehicles has closed all eastbound lanes of I-40 between Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road. Investigators said the crash resulted in injuries. Traffic is being rerouted onto US 220. Drivers are...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash closed lanes and slowed traffic on Highway 17 on Sunday. Information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation shows the wreck happened on Highway 17 North near Queens Harbour Boulevard. Additional details from the South Carolina Highway Patrol state it happened shortly after...
TULSA, Oklahoma - Northbound US69 between McAlester and Eufaula is closed according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. ODOT says traffic is being diverted onto US270 in McAlester and that traffic had been backed up about at least 4 miles for Northbound traffic. Southbound traffic is unaffected. This is a...
Q: I strongly support an underpass for animals at Laurel Curve at Highway 17. But what changes will also be done to protect people?. Laurel Curve is the most dangerous part of 17. I’ve lived in San Jose for over 40 years, love the ocean and travel over 17 about once a week. You cannot believe how many accidents I’ve seen on that curve. One time there were two at the same time, one on each side. One car was completely turned over and had landed on its roof. That curve has got to go.
SHREVEPORT, La. – Construction of a 10.5-mile stretch of new highway to provide direct access from the Port of Caddo-Bossier to Interstate 49 is not moving as fast as anticipated last year. Not unexpected, the cost of the what’s called the Interstate 69 frontage road has crept up, forcing...
Drivers were stuck for hours on northbound Highway 69 between McAlester and Eufaula on February 23. A state trooper said this was the worst congestion the Oklahoma Highway Patrol dealt with during the winter storm. Troopers said the standstill traffic on Highway 69 started around 2:30 p.m. and reopened a...
Travelers will encounter lane/ramp closures on northbound/southbound US 101 weekly during overnight hours. – A project to remove distressed concrete pavement and replace it with precast concrete panels at various locations on US 101 between the Hwy. 58 Interchange and Traffic Way resumed yesterday evening, Monday, Feb. 28. Travelers will...
FLINT, MI -- A bridge demolition project will shut down westbound I-69 traffic at I-475 in Flint during the weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation says. MDOT said in a news release that it will detour westbound I-69 traffic to I-475 northbound, Stewart Avenue and southbound I-475. The closure comes...
State officials are in the early stages of a long-term project to address the problems of coastal erosion and sea level rise along roughly 6 miles of Honoapiilani Highway. For years, portions of the highway from Ukumehame to the southern terminus of the Lahaina Bypass have suffered from sea level rise and storm surge, with sea water sweeping onto the highway and causing erosion beneath it.
