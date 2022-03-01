ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

ADOT fixing guardrails on I-17 between Bloody Basin Road and Highway-69

myradioplace.com
 2 days ago

Overnight guardrail repair work will be taking place Wednesday night...

myradioplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSBW.com

Highway 17 wildlife tunnel moving forward after almost a decade of waiting

LOS GATOS, Calif. — Cal Trans is beginning construction on the Central Coast's first-ever wildlife tunnel along Highway 17. The Land Trust of Santa Cruz County purchased 700 acres of property in 2014 with the vision of creating a safe passage for wildlife to cross. "Cal Trans and Granite...
TRAFFIC
Olympian

Expect delays on Yelm Highway, Vail Road due to the start of road projects

Significant traffic delays are expected at the intersection of Yelm Highway and Meridian Road starting Thursday as crews build a new roundabout. More than 10,000 drivers use the intersection each day because there are few east-west roads in the area, according to Thurston County data. During construction, the county says traffic at the intersection will be reduced to one lane controlled by flaggers.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Herald-Dispatch

Division of Highways takes two-fold strategy to fix potholes, official says

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Highways says it’s taking a two-fold strategy to fix potholes across the state. Officials said there is one strategy before asphalt plants open in each region of the state and there is a second strategy after asphalt plants begin to open, typically in late March or early April.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adot#Guardrail
ABC 15 News

ADOT working on $100 million project to lay broadband along I-17

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Be it business, education or healthcare, access to the internet is vital for connecting people to resources, but there are still hundreds of thousands in Arizona who still don't have access. ADOT, however, is in the middle phase of a $100 million project that's aimed at...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KFVS12

Flooded roads in the Heartland 2/17

(KFVS) - Heartland transportation departments are reporting flooded roads on Friday, February 18. Some locations throughout the Heartland received 1.5 inches to 4 inches of rain as a cold front moved through the area Thursday. Drivers encountering water over a roadway are urged to turn around and find another route.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WMBF

All lanes open after crash on Highway 17 near Queens Harbour

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash closed lanes and slowed traffic on Highway 17 on Sunday. Information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation shows the wreck happened on Highway 17 North near Queens Harbour Boulevard. Additional details from the South Carolina Highway Patrol state it happened shortly after...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
News On 6

Part Of US 69 Shutdown For Hours Between Eufaula, McAlester

TULSA, Oklahoma - Northbound US69 between McAlester and Eufaula is closed according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. ODOT says traffic is being diverted onto US270 in McAlester and that traffic had been backed up about at least 4 miles for Northbound traffic. Southbound traffic is unaffected. This is a...
MCALESTER, OK
Mercury News

Animal crossing is fine, but when will Highway 17 be safer for people? Roadshow

Q: I strongly support an underpass for animals at Laurel Curve at Highway 17. But what changes will also be done to protect people?. Laurel Curve is the most dangerous part of 17. I’ve lived in San Jose for over 40 years, love the ocean and travel over 17 about once a week. You cannot believe how many accidents I’ve seen on that curve. One time there were two at the same time, one on each side. One car was completely turned over and had landed on its roof. That curve has got to go.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTBS

More funding needed for I-69 frontage road project

SHREVEPORT, La. – Construction of a 10.5-mile stretch of new highway to provide direct access from the Port of Caddo-Bossier to Interstate 49 is not moving as fast as anticipated last year. Not unexpected, the cost of the what’s called the Interstate 69 frontage road has crept up, forcing...
CADDO PARISH, LA
The Flint Journal

Bridge demolition will close westbound I-69 this weekend

FLINT, MI -- A bridge demolition project will shut down westbound I-69 traffic at I-475 in Flint during the weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation says. MDOT said in a news release that it will detour westbound I-69 traffic to I-475 northbound, Stewart Avenue and southbound I-475. The closure comes...
FLINT, MI
Maui News

State mulling long-term fix for highway

State officials are in the early stages of a long-term project to address the problems of coastal erosion and sea level rise along roughly 6 miles of Honoapiilani Highway. For years, portions of the highway from Ukumehame to the southern terminus of the Lahaina Bypass have suffered from sea level rise and storm surge, with sea water sweeping onto the highway and causing erosion beneath it.
LAHAINA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy