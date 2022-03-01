ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Senior season highlights: Michigan enrollee Will Johnson

By Steve Lorenz
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbedded above are the senior season highlights for Michigan five-star cornerback signee Will Johnson, who has arrived in Ann Arbor and is currently practicing with the team. The Grosse Pointe (MI) star has the potential to be a 'year one' player for Jim Harbaugh and staff. Harbaugh was elated...

247sports.com

