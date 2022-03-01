ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FREE PODCAST 2/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Stoup: Edge-Styles angle, Priest vs. Balor, WrestleMania season, live callers, emails (159 min.)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tom Stoup from the PWTorch Dailycast’s “PWT...

www.pwtorch.com

411mania.com

Details on Randy Orton’s Condition Following Raw Match, Original Planned Finish

Randy Orton was hurt in RK-Bro’s match on last night’s Raw, and a new report has details on his status and the originally planned finish. As noted last night, the Street Profits defeated Orton and Riddle after Montez Ford hit Orton with a frog splash, which left Orton hurt and resulted in the match ending prematurely with the Street Profits winning.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (2/28/22): Edge Addresses WrestleMania Future, Damian Priest Defends US Title + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and our commentary team of Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves welcome us to tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW which emanates from Columbus, Ohio. Kevin Owens' music hits and Owens introduces his 'best friend' Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, who makes his way down and we're set for The KO Show. Owens says it's been an admittedly tough year for the both of them and they're still looking for their spots on the WrestleMania card. Rollins says they've been screwed but the WrestleMania gods have given them one more card to play and that card is the RAW Tag Team Championship. Owens says nothing will stop them from capturing the titles next week and they'll go on to defend them at WrestleMania. Owens says nobody will distract him, not even the people of Texas or this 'stupid' cowboy hat [that he's wearing]. Rollins says it's okay because they're not in Texas tonight, they're in Columbus, Ohio and it's time to welcome their guests for the night, the RAW Tag Team Champions, Otis and Chad Gable of Alpha Academy. Owens and Rollins make fun of the way Gable obnoxiously says thank you, Gable calls them asses and says they can talk all they want but the tag champs are still Alpha Academy. Owens says they're aware that they're the champions but next week, the titles are coming home with them. Rollins says there's no hard feelings but they need to be at WrestleMania and WrestleMania needs them. Gable says Owens and Rollins weaseled their way into a title match and makes fun of the 'little community college' AKA Ohio State. Owens says it's not personal, they just need to get to WrestleMania. Gable calls them pathetic and says they've already had their WrestleMania matches and he and Otis have worked their asses off and earned their spots at WrestleMania. Rollins says after he and Owens take the titles, they can have their rematch at WrestleMania. Gable tells Rollins to 'shoosh', Owens tells Gable to stop 'shooshing' them, they get into a 'shoosh' off, Owens hits Gable with a stunner and we cut to a commercial break.
PWMania

Backstage Update On Randy Orton From RAW

Randy Orton and Riddle were originally scheduled to defeat The Street Profits on last night’s WWE RAW. As reported before, RAW saw Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeat Randy Orton and Riddle after Ford performed a Frogsplash on Orton, leading to an awkward finish and a post-match conversation between the two teams and the referee. Orton was seen clutching his right shoulder on the way to the backstage area.
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Becky Lynch Shows Off Brutal Welts From WWE RAW Match

On the live telecast of this week’s WWE RAW, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch proudly displayed the nasty welts she received after being on the receiving end of a Bianca Belair hair whip. Lynch once again took to Twitter to share a close-up shot of several welts on...
Popculture

Randy Orton Was Reportedly 'Unable to Move' After Tough 'WWE Raw' Spot

WWE had to make a change to one of their matches on Monday Night Raw. According to Fightful Select, Randy Orton took a tough frog splash from Montez Ford during the tag team match of RKBro vs. The Street Profits. When Ford landed on Orton, the 41-year-old was "initially unable to move." The Street Profits, made up of Ford and Angelo Dawkins, won the match after Ford pinned Orton. However, Orton and his tag team partner Riddle were reportedly scheduled to win the match on WWE Raw after a series of RKOs.
PWMania

Video: Finn Balor Wins The WWE United States Championship On RAW

Finn Balor is your new WWE United States Champion. Tonight’s RAW saw Balor capture the strap by defeating Damian Priest by pinfall. Balor won the match clean, hitting the Coup de Grace for the pin to win. After the match, Priest cut a heel promo and attacked Balor with a cheap shot. Priest then launched Balor onto the announce table and left him laying to boos.
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss To Miss WrestleMania 38?, WWE Return Updates On Asuka And Bayley

Alexa Bliss will reportedly miss WrestleMania 38. Bliss recently returned to action for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia, and there has been some speculation on potential WrestleMania 38 plans for her. However, PWInsider reports that word going around says Bliss’ next program likely will not happen until after WrestleMania.
wrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle Addresses Possible Steve Austin WWE WrestleMania 38 Match

With Stone Cold Steve Austin being rumored to wrestle his first match in 19 years at WrestleMania 38, many have jumped in and commented on the shocking news. Joining that list was WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle during the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show. Having wrestled Stone...
FanSided

WWE rumors: ‘No way’ Triple H will wrestle at WrestleMania 38

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter says there is “no way” Triple H competes at WrestleMania 38. WWE is pulling out all of the stops for WrestleMania 38, the two-night event on Apr. 2-3. From Ronda Rousey competing for the SmackDown Women’s Championship to social media star Logan Paul making his in-ring debut. Even 76-year-old WWE chairman Vince McMahon is rumored to be having a match at the show against sports media star Pat McAfee.
PWMania

Latest News On John Cena’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 38

In January of 2022, John Cena spoke with Ellen DeGeneres and said the following about a possible appearance at WWE Wrestlemania 38…. “I don’t know if I’ll be able to make Wrestlemania. I will tell you and everybody else out there watching, I’m not done with WWE by a long shot.”
wrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff Comments On Vince McMahon Possibly Wrestling Again

On the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about some of the news swirling around WWE on the Road to WrestleMania. Bischoff opened the show giving his opinion on the news of Cesaro leaving WWE and why he believes AEW might be too crowded for the Swiss Superman.
UPI News

WWE 'Raw': Edge snaps, accepts AJ Styles' challenge

March 1 (UPI) -- Hall of Famer Edge accepted AJ Styles' challenge to face him at WrestleMania 38 on WWE Raw. Edge, who has been asking anyone in the locker to come out and challenge him to a match at WrestleMania 38 in recent weeks, did so again on Monday before Raw went off the air.
The Spun

WWE Legend Hospitalized Following Scary Fall

A WWE legend was reportedly hospitalized this week following a scary fall. Scott Hall, a 63, was reportedly hospitalized after breaking his hip during a scary fall earlier this week. Hall’s friend announced the tough news. “Just got off the phone with my friend Scott Hall. He fell and...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Title Match Advertised For Post-WrestleMania 38 Live Events

An interesting WWE Title Triple Threat is being advertised for post-WrestleMania 38 live events. Local advertising in Lakeland, Florida is promoting Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Title on Saturday, April 30 at the RP Funding Center. The billing for this match is notable as...
ComicBook

WWE: Vince McMahon Reveals Pat McAfee Plans for WrestleMania Match

Those who tuned into the Pat McAfee show had a chance to see WWE's Vince McMahon do his first live interview in 15 years, and as you might expect from an interview with McAfee, it was full of memorable moments. One of the biggest though was when McMahon told McAfee that him just being him is what has made his time in WWE so great, and then he told McAfee he was offering him a chance to wrestle in the ring at WrestleMania. McAfee then said there's been a lot of chatter about him wrestling at WrestleMania but also added "I'm out of shape, but WrestleMania!".
CBS Sports

WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Finn Balor challenges Damian Priest for the United States championship

Last Monday on WWE Raw, Damian Priest said he was looking for the next challenger for his United States championship and made it clear that the challenger would need to be of a true championship caliber. The open challenge was answered by Finn Balor, the first universal champion in the title's history, who will get his shot at Priest and the belt on Monday night's edition of Raw.
