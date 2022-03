Actions, it’s often said, speak louder than words. That’s generally true, but sometimes enough words indicate that action is coming. That certainly seems to be the case when it comes to Tom Brady and his “retirement,” as everyone and anyone who might have some sort of insight into what he is going to do, including the 44-year-old quarterback himself, seem to be hinting that the seven-time Super Bowl winner will be returning to the NFL, possibly even next season.

NFL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO