Truckers and their supporters who are part of what they are calling "The Peoples Convoy" will pass through Connecticut on Wednesday. The group of truckers who will become part of the national convoy heading to Washington, D.C. will be making their way through Connecticut on Wednesday. This convoy will be growing substantially as it makes it way through the state. There is a northeast route that has formed with truckers from all of New England heading for their final stop in the nations capital.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO