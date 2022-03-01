ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

What the Russia crisis means for U.S. electricity mix

By Miranda Wilson
POLITICO
POLITICO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2ir5_0eSLkMqA00
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky (Biden and Putin); SeppH/Pixabay (coal)

Gasoline prices have spiked in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the effects of the conflict are also spilling into the U.S. electricity sector, with implications for greenhouse gas emissions and energy policy.

Although the crisis isn’t expected to derail electric utilities’ broad shift toward cleaner energy sources, it could temporarily extend coal’s upswing in the U.S. and slow investments in new energy projects as prices continue to rise, analysts said.

The long-term effects, meanwhile, could touch on everything from nuclear power to renewable energy, as industry leaders expect wind and solar to remain more insulated from price shocks and sanctions targeting Russia than fossil fuels.

“Even with Russian and Ukrainian factions meeting at the border to discuss a military ceasefire, the fragile situation in Ukraine and financial and energy sanctions against Russia will keep the energy crisis stoked and oil well above $100 per barrel in the near-term and even higher if the conflict escalates further,” Louise Dickson, senior oil market analyst at Rystad Energy, said in a research note yesterday.

Global oil prices, meanwhile, have been at or near $100 a barrel in recent days.

For now, some economists predict the invasion and resulting sanctions aimed at crippling the Russian economy will further raise energy prices at a time when Americans are already paying more for electricity, heating and gasoline than they were last year. That could mean that new power generation projects may face more scrutiny from regulators concerned about whether the proposals could further raise consumers’ energy bills, said Travis Miller, senior stock analyst at Morningstar Inc.

While new fossil fuel projects may face the most scrutiny because of their contributions to climate change, fears about rising costs could also affect the prospects for renewable energy proposals seeking approval from utility regulators, he said. Inflation, which could be worsened by the crisis, could also raise the price of materials needed for new wind and solar panels, analysts added.

“The primary impact on utilities is the risk around customer bill increases,” Miller said. “Utilities have benefited for a long time from low and stable energy costs, and if those costs start going up, it’s going to put more pressure on utilities to justify the infrastructure investments they’re making.”

Electric utility and climate policy advocates, meanwhile, are pushing for new clean energy tax policies as the conflict continues. On a call yesterday, they said it creates a new reason for Congress to complete action on the clean energy provisions in the "Build Back Better" legislation. The House-passed version of the "Build Back Better Act," with $325 billion in proposed energy tax incentives, has been blocked in the Senate by Republicans and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

“It gets pretty clear in Europe’s response over the last few days that Putin’s attack on Ukraine changes everything … and that includes the geopolitics of energy,” said Jesse Jenkins, principal investigator at Princeton University’s zero-carbon laboratory project.

At his State of the Union address tonight, President Biden is expected to renew his calls for new clean energy tax credits and other policies to address climate change as a way to combat high energy costs fueled by Russian’s invasion, a senior administration official said.

“Specifically, the President will lift up the benefits we can secure for American consumers, companies, and communities by enacting critical investments and tax credits for domestic clean energy manufacturing and deployment,” the official said in a statement. “He will also highlight how the investments and tax credits would cut energy costs for American families an average of $500 per year.”

A coal comeback?

Coal’s boost is being driven by already-high natural gas prices, which may stay elevated for longer because of the conflict, according to analysts.

The wholesale spot price of natural gas at Henry Hub could reach an eight-year high this year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration projected last month. In addition, natural gas prices have generally trended upward since October, spurred in part by rising demand for gas following pandemic restrictions and lockdowns ( E&E Daily , Jan. 6).

The coal industry appears to have responded. For the week of Feb. 19, coal production was 38.9 percent higher than it was for the same week in 2021, according to EIA data released last week.

“Coal is now cost-competitive with natural gas for the first time in several years,” said Tyson Slocum, director of the energy program at Public Citizen, adding that coal power plants are being dispatched at higher rates because of elevated gas prices.

If the war continues, coal’s rise could persist for the time being, said Pierre Noël, a global research scholar at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy. The fossil fuel releases more carbon dioxide per electricity produced than natural gas or oil.

“If the price of natural gas shoots up, this supports coal in the power sector,” Noël said. “There’s a lot in the U.S. and elsewhere of coal direct competition with natural gas in dispatching decisions.”

The trend has not gone unnoticed among utilities and coal industry groups. During the company’s quarterly earnings call last week, AES Corp. CEO Andrés Gluski said that higher oil prices might be beneficial for the company because it has “much more hydropower, renewables and even coal” than oil or natural gas.

“We’re seeing improved prospects for a lot of our generation, because we’re not a big generator using internationally priced gas,” Gluski said.

Still, coal’s decline in the U.S. power sector over the long term isn’t expected to reverse course. During the same earnings call, for example, AES floated that it would stop burning coal entirely by 2025 in an effort to “accelerate the future of energy” ( Energywire , Feb. 28).

Another looming question is whether the crisis could affect nuclear power generation. Nearly all of the uranium used for civilian nuclear power plants is imported, with 16 percent of foreign shipments in 2020 coming from Russia, according to the EIA. The top supplier was Canada, followed by Kazakhstan and Russia in third place.

Facing uphill competition from wind, solar and natural gas generators in U.S. markets, U.S. nuclear operators have looked increasingly to foreign uranium suppliers, and state-owned operations in Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan responded by undercutting U.S. producers with lower-priced uranium, the Commerce Department Bureau of Industry and Security concluded in a 2019 report .

Still, utility executives said last week that they see strong long-term prospects for carbon-free energy, including nuclear power.

“Clearly, there are current events that are superseding 'Build Back Better' and issues around energy policy,” Ralph Izzo, chair and chief executive officer of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., said during his company’s fourth-quarter earnings call on Thursday. “I do think, however, though, the current events are going to motivate additional conversation around energy policy and how comfortable are we as a nation with sort of the increased globalization of gas prices.”

Reporter Peter Behr contributed.

A version of this report first ran in E&E News’ Energywire. Get access to more comprehensive and in-depth reporting on the energy transition, natural resources, climate change and more in E&E News.

Comments / 17

Critine615
5d ago

I wish we had a president that cared about us. He has destroyed our reputation he’s destroyed our Konomi he’s destroyed our border he has destroyed this country and he’s the worst president in history of America. I’m just curious how much Botox he has had

Reply
8
Always here
5d ago

Impeach Biden..cut all ties with Russia.we have our own gas and oil dont need to pay those pukes nothing..

Reply
14
Janet Latham
5d ago

The prices were already rising before the Ukraine crisis. Biden's blunders are usually hidden behind a crisis that is used to rescue his fault of an issue. You are not off the hook of the American people Joe.

Reply
4
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Renewable Energy#Heating Oil#Natural Gas Price#Ap Photo#Russian#Ukrainian#Rystad Energy#Americans#Morningstar Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Reuters

Russia to retaliate for U.S. expulsion of 12 diplomats at U.N.

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday it would retaliate over the U.S. expulsion of 12 of its diplomats at the United Nations for alleged spying. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the U.S. action "will not remain without a proper reaction and an answer - not necessarily symmetrical."
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Putin Oversees Nuclear Drills, U.S. Says Russian Forces 'Poised To Strike' Ukraine

Russia's strategic nuclear forces held exercises overseen by President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, and Washington accused Russian troops massed near Ukraine's border of advancing and being "poised to strike". With Western fears of war rising, the White House said U.S President Joe Biden's national security team told him they still...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
188K+
Followers
11K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy