'I'm ready to die for Ukraine' says 73-year-old army volunteer

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war
Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
Leaked document shows Russia is preparing for 'a massive medical emergency' of Ukraine war casualties
A document sent exclusively to the UK's ITV news shows that the Russian health ministry is compiling lists of medical professionals to be deployed.
I’m a former Moscow correspondent. Don’t let Vladimir Putin fool you: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is only about one thing.
As towering skyscrapers rose in Moscow atop a pile of oil cash, Putin's government became more backwards-looking and isolated.
Russia says it may be 'forced' to respond militarily if the US won't agree to its unacceptable security demands on Ukraine
The US and NATO have repeatedly rejected Russia's demand that Ukraine be permanently barred from the alliance.
Putin is so angry about Ukraine's resistance to his invasion that he might launch a more aggressive attack, Western officials warn
Russian troops are facing strong resistance in Ukraine, with US officials telling reporters that Putin may go to extremes to break the deadlock.
americanmilitarynews.com
Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks
Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
Mitch McConnell is working a behind-the-scenes campaign to make sure Trump-backed 'goofballs' don't win their primaries: report
McConnell is seeking Senate candidates is an effort to gain a GOP majority in the upper chamber, The New York Times reported.
Russian state news accidentally publishes article saying Russia has defeated Ukraine and restored its 'historical borders'
"Ukraine has returned to Russia," the article, which ran on RIA Novosti and has since been taken down, said.
Putin might finally be giving the US something it really wants: a Europe that can actually defend itself
US presidents have long complained about a lack of European contribution to NATO's collective-defense principle.
Russia unleashes hypersonic & nuclear missiles as world on brink with 200,000 troops looming for Ukraine invasion
VLADIMIR Putin has flexed his military muscles today as Russia's army engaged in war games involving nuclear missiles close to the Ukrainian border. It comes as Western leaders gathered for crisis talks in the German city of Munich over fears the Russian president could order a military invasion of Ukraine at any time.
‘Welcome to hell’: Ukraine drone strike destroys Russian convoy in aerial footage
This is the dramatic moment the Ukrainian military used a drone to destroy a Russian convoy from above. Footage of Turkish-made drones hitting Putin’s forces has been posted online as Ukraine fights back against Russian invasion. Chief commander of the armed forces Valery Zaluzhny posted the clip on Facebook, saying a Bayraktar drone was used near the city of Malryn, around 60 miles northwest of Kyiv. The black and white clip appears to show a row of stationary trucks before an explosive blast in the middle of the line. Zaluzhny wrote: “Welcome to hell!” when he posted the...
US gives ‘green light’ for Poland to supply fighter jets to Ukraine but Russia threatens ‘war’ for hosting planes
THE US gave Nato allies the "green light" to supply fighter jets to Ukraine last night - but Russia warned it will be at war with any country providing planes. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sealed a deal with Poland and other countries to send their Russian-made MiGs to the help Ukrainian defence forces.
Trump's 'Days Are Numbered'—Kirschner Predicts Ex-President to Be Indicted
"It's not coming quickly enough but Justice is coming," the former U.S. Army prosecutor said Saturday.
North Korea says it has a missile that can hit the US mainland and 'shake the world'
North Korea has tested a flurry of missiles in 2022 alone, with UN experts warning of a "marked acceleration" in the country's missile tests.
Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home
A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
FOXBusiness
Once Putin takes Ukraine capital, Poland and Baltics ‘absolutely’ next: Russian chess grandmaster Kasparov
Human Rights Foundation Chairman and former Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov issued a stern warning that if the U.S. doesn’t get tougher on Russia, Poland and the Baltic States will "absolutely" be next. "[Putin] will move to the Baltics or the Poles because he wants escalation," Kasparov said on...
Game-changing drones used in Ukraine are straining the relationship between Russia’s Putin and Turkey’s Erdogan. Here’s why
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The laser-guided, bomb-carrying drones that have served as an ace up the sleeve of Ukrainian soldiers are manufactured by a company with ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—and they're straining the relationship between Turkey and Russia.
Ukraine-born oligarch Mikhail Watford found dead at home in Surrey
Police say death of businessman who made his fortune in oil and gas is unexplained but not suspicious
Chilling meanings behind ‘Z’ marked Russian tanks as experts claim symbol says ‘point of no return’
A MYSTERIOUS letter Z painted on Russian tanks and armoured cars could signify the "point of no return", experts say. Several theories on the meaning of the symbol have been shared after Vladimir Putin's invasion force was filmed rolling towards Ukraine. Footage showed tanks, self-propelled artillery, mobile rocket launchers and...
americanmilitarynews.com
China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online
A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
