USPTO Rules in Favor of Broad Institute in CRISPR/Cas9 IP Dispute

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — The US Patent and Trademark Office on Monday found that patents held by the Broad Institute covering CRISPR/Cas9 genome-editing technology in eukaryotic cells have priority over similar intellectual property owned by the University of California, the University of Vienna, and CRISPR pioneer Emmanuelle Charpentier. In...

#Uspto#Crispr#Crispr Cas9 Ip Dispute#The Broad Institute#The University Of Vienna#Appeal Board#Us Federal Courts#Patentably#Crispr Ip#Editas Medicine
