USPTO Rules in Favor of Broad Institute in CRISPR/Cas9 IP Dispute

Human intestinal tissue"“derived enteroids (HIEs; also called organoids) are a powerful ex vivo model for gastrointestinal research. Genetic modification of these nontransformed cultures allows new insights into gene function and biological processes involved in intestinal diseases as well as gastrointestinal and donor segment-specific function. Here we provide a detailed technical pipeline and protocol for using the CRISPR"“Cas9 genome editing system to knock out a gene of interest specifically in HIEs by lentiviral transduction and single-cell cloning. This protocol differs from a previously published alternative using electroporation of human colonoids to deliver piggyback transposons or CRISPR"“Cas9 constructs, as this protocol uses a modified, fused LentiCRISPRv2"“small-guiding RNA to express Cas9 and small-guiding RNA in a lentivirus. The protocol also includes the steps of gene delivery and subsequent single-cell cloning of the knockout cells as well as verification of clones and sequence identification of the mutation sites to establish knockout clones. An overview flowchart, step-by-step guidelines and troubleshooting suggestions are provided to aid the researcher in obtaining the genetic knockout HIE line within 2"“3 months. In this protocol, we further describe how to use HIEs as an ex vivo model to assess host restriction factors for viral replication (using human norovirus replication as an example) by knocking out host attachment factors or innate immunity genes. Other applications are discussed to broaden the utility of this system, for example, to generate knockin or conditional knockout HIE lines to investigate the function of essential genes in many biological processes including other types of organoids.

SCIENCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO