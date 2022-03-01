ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P 500 conflict history points to short-term Bitcoin bounce, sell-off in H2: QCP

By CoinDesk Analysis Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin bulls betting on a prolonged rally are likely to be disappointed, if previous wars' impact on the S&P 500 is any guide, according to QCP Capital. A study published by the Singapore-based crypto trading firm shows that in four of the previous five wars involving a superpower the S&P 500,...

Bitcoin Rises as Cryptocurrencies Try to Rebound After Major Sell-Off

Cryptocurrencies rose on Friday following a steep sell-off a day earlier that saw around $150 billion wiped off the market after Russia invaded Ukraine. Bitcoin was last trading about 6% higher in the last 24 hours, at $38,895.50, according to Coin Metrics. Bitcoin had fallen as low as $34,338.57 on Thursday. Ether also rose 6% to $2,698.84.
Bitcoin Tumbles As Russia-Ukraine Conflict Simmers to Boiling Point

The beat of the war drums in Eastern Ukraine saw Bitcoin prices tumble, dropping 6% in the last 24 hours to $36,723.67 at 11:31 PM EST as the tension between Russia and Ukraine escalates to simmering temperature even as Western countries try to find a last-minute diplomatic solution to the conflict.
Here's Why Short-Term Stock Trading Is Absurdly Destructive

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this segment of "The Morning Show" on...
Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
