In many ways Elden Ring is clearly the next step in the Dark Souls series. The combat is nearly identical but improved, the level design is just as intricate and devious, the enemies and bosses are just as tough, and so much more. The world and lore of The Lands Between are brimming with secrets, items, and even characters hidden within its nooks and crannies that can make your quest to reclaim the Elden Ring easier. You will eventually even be able to call upon a cast of fallen allies to aid you in battle as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO