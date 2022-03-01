ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just One Steelers Player in Top 101 Free Agents

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
 2 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers have 14 unrestricted free agents they'll be debating on bringing back, but none are considered high enough to land in the top 100.

Just former Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster ranks in NFL Network's Top 101 Free Agents, sitting 43rd. Former Pittsburgh running back James Conner ranks 60th.

"Yes, that 1,400-yard season feels like a distant memory," NFL Network's Gregg Rosenthal writes. "JuJu will probably have to build up his value on a one-year deal with a functioning offense. Hint: Don’t turn down Patrick Mahomes again."

Smith-Schuster returned to the Steelers after receiving contract offers from the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens last offseason. With an even higher salary cap, chances are he'll be a target for multiple teams once again.

Smith-Schuster has made it known he'd like to stay in Pittsburgh on a new four-year deal, but that could change with teams like Kansas City making another phone call.

Is Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Too Good to be True?

Did Steelers Make Trade Offer for Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers
