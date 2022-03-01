ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Palm Angels FW22 Sends a Message of Laid-Back Individuality

By Store
hypebeast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder a canopy of upside-down palm trees and a blinding light panel emitting the orange hues of a California sunset, founder and creative director Francesco Ragazzi showcased his vision for Palm Angels Fall/Winter 2022, a bold and dreamy interpretation inspired by the brand’s Los Angeles roots. Classic silhouettes...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
hypebeast.com

Balmain’s FW22 Collection Sent a Message of “Honesty and Transparency” Down the Runway

Olivier Rousteing’s offering for Balmain’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, came in the form of personal revelations, healing and a response to the downside of social media. Set against a backdrop of pastel-colored clouds floating on a jumbo-wide digital screen, Rousteing opened his FW22 show with a group of Balmain-clad dancers performing an inspired routine that emphasized the collection’s theme of hope. As the dancers exited the stage, an army of Balmain models sauntered down the runway – 1-by-1 – in a chic display of layered and embellished whites, belted vests, laser-cut leather and bandage tops.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Marine Serre Adds an Edgy Anecdote to Its FW22 Collection

Marine Serre continues to push the boundaries of the label’s savoir-faire in its Hard Drive collection for Fall/Winter 2022. The house leans towards punk-rock inspirations, re-inventing the traditional silhouette of the ’60s/’70s era that saw edginess take center stage in fashion. Plaid patterns became a repeating motif and can be seen constructing pattern-blocking overcoats, scarves and boxy collared jackets. The plaid is also a nod to the Scottish heritage, which see the label reimagine tartan scarves. The punk attitude is emphasized by the array of belt buckles transformed into chockers and bracelets, worn across knit sweaters and kilts. The house’s Moon Diamant symbol is ever-present across various pieces including puffer jackets, tailored blazers, trousers and loose-fitting utility pants. The collection also features an array of vibrant colors and eccentric, kaleidoscope patterned pullovers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Demna Dives Into Inspirations Behind Balenciaga FW22 Collection and How It Is a Commentary on the Digital Future

Demna recently presented his powerful and immersive Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2022 360° Collection in Paris Fashion Week. In a recent interview with Tim Blanks for Business of Fashion, the designer divulged his inspirations behind the blizzard-inspired runway show. Demna admitted that the latest Balenciaga show has been difficult to put...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Manhattan Portage and Études Teams Up For Underground-Inspired Messenger Bags

Following Études‘ appointment as Aigle’s artistic director, the French label and the pioneer of messenger bags ,Manhattan Portage, announced their capsule collection of messenger bags which pays homage to UK culture in the ’90s. Founded by French artists Aurélien Arbet, Jérémie Egry, and José Lamali in 2012, Études is an integration of a fashion brand, a publishing house, and a creative studio.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
hypebeast.com

Luxury Meets Utility With Givenchy's FW22 Ready-to-Wear Collection

Continuing to share his vision for Givenchy, Matthew M. Williams looked to utilize an haute couture approach to everyday clothing with the French luxury fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection. The mix of luxury and utility offers a unique flair to men’s and women’s staple pieces. Silhouettes found in the seasonal range explore everything from equally easeful and monumental, ornamental and practical, layered and direct.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Channels Cleopatra With Headpiece & Baby Bump On Display In Crop Top

Rihanna channeled Cleopatra when she rocked a tiny crop top, putting her baby bump on display, at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show. Rihanna, 34, looked absolutely fabulous when she attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, with beau, A$AP Rocky. The pregnant singer channeled Cleopatra when she wore a metallic chain metal headpiece that covered her entire head and put her gorgeous face on display. Aside from her headwear, Rihanna put her bare baby bump on display in a stylish, daring crop top.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Early Glimpse of the Air Jordan 2 Low "Responsibility"

This year, big things are coming from Jordan Brand, especially for the Air Jordan 2. So far, the silhouette has collaborations with Union LA, J Balvin and A Ma Maniére in the pipeline, but now we’re learning that the model also has another special iteration that will be dropping this year — the Air Jordan 2 Low “Responsibility.”
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Individuality#Instagram A#Peaceminusone
hypebeast.com

Nike's Air Force 1 Low Appears in Carbon Fiber Weave

For the 40th-anniversary of Bruce Kilgore‘s iconic Air Force 1 silhouette, a large number of iterations have been introduced this year including its “Shapeless, Formless, Limitless” series, “City Pack,” and now a black colorway incorporating industrial details. The upcoming AF1 Lows feature a black leather...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Various Shades of Red Outfit the Nike SB Dunk Low "Cherry"

When it comes to crafting playful footwear colorways, and its Nike SB sub-label definitely don’t hold back. Every year, the skateboarding brand will often spruce up its classic silhouettes with wild patterns, color palettes and themes, and one that is expected to hit the market this year is this Nike SB Dunk Low “Cherry” colorway. There’s speculation that this rendition could be part of the imprint’s 4/20 Pack this year, but that still remains to be confirmed.
APPAREL
NYLON

Elle Fanning Went For A Laid-Back 2022 SAG Awards Look

Elle Fanning opted for comfort and style at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday as she arrived to the red carpet in a head-to-toe Gucci business suit complete with a cream blouse, white vest, sparkly black pants, Cartier jewels and Pasquale Bruni rings. It’s a slightly surprisingly look for the...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Upcoming Maison Château Rouge x Air Jordan 2

Following up on the teased first-look images of the Maison Château Rouge x Air Jordan 2, a full on-foot look at the sneakers has just been released by Yankeekicks. The Sail/Orange offering features numerous details across the uppers like permanent stitching at the ankle, laces and tongue, and is dressed with brogue patterning and serrated edges at the tongue and eyestay. From the on-foot look, we now get a better look at the speckled midsole as well as the co-branded heel window, and Michael Jordan “United Youth International” insole.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
hypebeast.com

Valentino Takes Pretty in Pink to a Whole New Level in FW22 Collection

Pierpaolo Piccioli put on a buzz-worthy show for the Valentino Fall/Winter 2022 runway during Paris Fashion Week. Right off the bat, Piccioli’s monochrome vision for the show was paraded by the star-studded front-row which saw the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Zendaya grace the pink carpet as well as the all-pink set that greeted attendees as they entered the show venue at the Carreau du Temple.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Cover Art for King Von's Posthumous Album 'What It Means To Be King' Revealed

The album art for King Von‘s upcoming posthumous album What It Means To Be King has been revealed. The late artist’s team took to Instagram to share the cover art — a closeup shot of the rapper with his jewelry and his intense eyes. What It Means To Be King will feature the lead single “Don’t Play That” featuring 21 Savage, which was released in February.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Comfy Outdoor Garment Drops First Outerwear of SS22

When it comes to outerwear, Comfy Outdoor Garment does things a little differently. Based out of Tokyo, Japan, the label — which is often referred to as CMF — is the brainchild of Makoto Okuya, the founder of the Lost Hills store in the Harajuku district of the capital. Renowned for its innovative takes on classic garments, CMF has garnered a global cult following with its consistently impressive function-focused collections.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Nike Readies an "Anniversary Edition" Air Force 1 Low

For the 40th-anniversary celebrations of the AF1, Nike is now readying an “Anniversary Edition” of the Air Force 1 Low. Building on the classic lifestyle appeal of the sneaker, the shoe features premium white leather uppers accented by contrasting brown. Detailing comes in the form of midfoot Swooshes, mini Swooshes above the toe boxes, special tongue tags, embroidery at the rear and printed insoles. Finishing up the design of the shoe are white midsoles with brown rubber outsoles and a graphic hangtag accompanied with a toothbrush.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Defends Offset's Questionable Outfit

Recently, Cardi B and Offset's relationship has been going swimmingly. While they have had their share of ups and downs, the couple seems to have each other's back nowadays. When it comes to gifts, the duo goes all out for one another, especially when it comes to fashion. For Valentine's Day last month, Offset gifted Cardi Chanel bags and an expensive Audemar watch, highlighting is elite style.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy