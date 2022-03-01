Palm Angels FW22 Sends a Message of Laid-Back Individuality

Marine Serre continues to push the boundaries of the label’s savoir-faire in its Hard Drive collection for Fall/Winter 2022. The house leans towards punk-rock inspirations, re-inventing the traditional silhouette of the ’60s/’70s era that saw edginess take center stage in fashion. Plaid patterns became a repeating motif and can be seen constructing pattern-blocking overcoats, scarves and boxy collared jackets. The plaid is also a nod to the Scottish heritage, which see the label reimagine tartan scarves. The punk attitude is emphasized by the array of belt buckles transformed into chockers and bracelets, worn across knit sweaters and kilts. The house’s Moon Diamant symbol is ever-present across various pieces including puffer jackets, tailored blazers, trousers and loose-fitting utility pants. The collection also features an array of vibrant colors and eccentric, kaleidoscope patterned pullovers.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 7 HOURS AGO