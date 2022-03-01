ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Congratulations – you just won a new car!

By Pamplin Media Group
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DSRPi_0eSLgRa300 Lucky Hillsboro couple take home a 2021 Toyota RAV4 as winners of the 2022 Portland International Auto Show New Car Giveaway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1al6FU_0eSLgRa300 Luan Nguyen clicked the fob to unlock the 2021 Toyota RAV4 SE Prime 4x4.

If the lights went off, the car was his.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gkZ9w_0eSLgRa300 As the third of four finalists in the 2022 Portland International Auto Show Car Giveaway, Nguyen had a 50-50 chance of winning the car.

Both Joel Chiong of Vancouver and Neil Pope of Beaverton had struck out in their attempts to unlock the new car. Waiting fourth for his turn was Lake Oswego resident Barry Mroz.

Unfortunately for Mroz, his turn would never come.

Nguyen clicked his fob a second time and the lights went off. Stunned at first, a big smile came over his face and he raised both arms in the air. Suddenly Nguyen's wife, Van, was in his arms as he twirled her around in front of the cheering crowd of onlookers thrilled to see the couple so excited about winning their brand-new car.

The car giveaway on Sunday night, Feb. 27, was the culminating event of the 2022 Portland International Auto Show. Beaverton Toyota and the Metro Portland New Car Dealers Association (MPNCDA) were responsible for providing the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE AWD Plug in Hybrid.

According to MPNCDA Executive Vice President Greg Remensperger, the Toyota RAV4, with an MSRP of almost $40,000, was the most expensive vehicle ever given away in the history of the Auto Show. Pamplin Media was the presenting sponsor of the giveaway.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hillsboro News-Times

Westside Pitch competition comes to Hillsboro in March

The competition will be a chance for six local businesses to vie for investments in their companies.Local entrepreneurs in Hillsboro will have a first-ever opportunity to compete for investments that could jump-start their businesses. It's called the Westside Pitch competition, and while it's not without precedent in the region — neighboring Beaverton, among other cities in the Portland area, has hosted similar contests by other organizers — this is the first time it's happening in Portland's largest Westside suburb. "We want to make sure to put Hillsboro specifically, as well as all of Washington County, on the map," said event...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Portland Auto Show updates schedule

Family-friendly events join new vehicle displays at the Oregon Convention Center from Feb. 24-27.The 2022 Portland International Auto Show has released several updates to the upcoming event. They include family-friendly activities in addition to the automotive displays. The show is the largest annual display of new vehicles in the Pacific Northwest with hundreds of cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles from dozens of manufacturers. It will from from Feb. 24 to 27 at the Oregon Convention Center. The show was postponed last year because of the pandemic, so the 2022 event features two year's worth of new vehicles. Newly confirmed attractions...
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Oregon City library hosts Black history webinar

Statewide nonprofit Oregon Black Pioneers' discussion ranges back to Sir Francis Drake's landfall on the Pacific coastOregon Black Pioneers Executive Director Zachary Stocks's recent overview of the state's  African American history highlighted how Black people have been a part of Oregon's timeline since the very first non-Native footsteps hit landfall. "When we talk about Oregon's history, we have to sort of rewrite what we think in our mind about when African Americans become part of that story," Stocks said. "For so long, it has always felt like we learn about African Americans in Oregon history around the time of the...
OREGON CITY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Cars
Beaverton, OR
Cars
City
Lake Oswego, OR
City
Hillsboro, OR
Portland, OR
Cars
City
Beaverton, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Oregon forms new semiconductor task force

The goal of the new committee is to attract more investment to Oregon's tech sector. Oregon has formed a new, high-profile task force dedicated to attracting more jobs from the semiconductor and microchip industries. Among the sitting members of the committee is Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway. Hillsboro is home to three of Intel Corp.'s four campuses in Oregon, with the fourth in neighboring Aloha. The task force was established by U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, as well as U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, all of whom have seats on the committee as well. The...
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

OPINION: Oregon should move to cleaner, renewable diesel fuel

Bipartisan legislation could reduce diesel emissions 60%, with safeguards against price spikes and fuel shortages.Our Oregon environment is in crisis. It doesn't take a scientist to recognize our state is changing. Climate experts believe we are close to a point where our efforts will have exponentially less benefit because of the damage already done. We must recognize a universal truth: Actions drive consequences. Industrialization, global trade and population growth have negatively impacted the sensitive ecosystems that we are dependent upon. Absent direct action, soon our air will become increasingly hostile, our lands increasingly barren and our seas increasingly lifeless —...
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

2022 Oregon International Air Show returns to Hillsboro in May

The event will feature an all-female show, one of the first in the world, according to organizers.The Oregon International Air Show is returning to Hillsboro after a three-year hiatus at the Hillsboro Airport. The air show returns in May following a year of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and two years of reconfiguring the show into a two-location format. As was planned for the 2021 event that was postponed, this year will feature an all-female air show, with all the pilots, performers and announcers being women. "To show that women are very active in aviation we think is...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Communities deserve the choice to build smart from the start

Senate Bill 1518 would allow cities to require more energy efficiency in new buildings, including affordable housingOregon is growing fast, adding more homes and buildings to keep up with demand for our newest neighbors and a recovering economy. Communities from Beaverton to Bend are asking Oregon's legislature to give us the choice to build smarter from the start. Energy efficient buildings are our first line of defense against the extreme heat, wildfire smoke and air pollution we've all experienced in the past few years. These homes and buildings are sealed tightly to keep pollution out, and heating and cooling in...
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show Car#Vancouver#Vehicles#Mpncda#Pamplin Media
Hillsboro News-Times

New Hillsboro database facility bolsters tech sector capacity

Global database company STACK Infrastructure announced the first of three new facilities in Hillsboro.STACK Infrastructure, a global company that specializes in database infrastructure, opened the first facility of its new campus in Hillsboro on Jan. 18. The 24-megawatt structure is the first of three new planned buildings for the Portland metro area, according to a press release by the company. This kind of infrastructure is important in growing data markets like Hillsboro, which has been dubbed Oregon's "Silicon Forest" due to the fast growth of the information technology sector in the area. STACK specifically referenced Portland as "one of...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro, OR
383
Followers
1K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hillsboro News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.hillsborotribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy