Shelley D. Best is new CEO of Greater Hartford Arts Council

Hartford Rev. Shelley D. Best has been appointed as the new CEO of the Greater Hartford Arts Council, the council announced on Tuesday. Best will assume her duties on April 18, succeeding Cathy Malloy, who left the position in September 2020.

Kate McOmber, who has served as interim CEO since Malloy left, will become COO of the Council.

Best has been executive director of The Conference of Churches, a Hartford-based consortium of houses of worship, since 2001. In 2012, she founded 224 EcoSpace, an arts, health and wellness center at 224 Farmington Ave. Best said The Rev. Lydell Brown will be interim CEO of 224 until a permanent CEO is found.

Best is pastor in the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church. She earned a masters degree in religious leadership from Hartford Seminary; a masters of divinity from Yale University and a doctorate in ministry from Hartford Seminary. Last October, Yale Divinity honored Best with its Distinction in Congregational Ministry Award.

Best, in a phone interview Tuesday, said she was inspired to apply for the job by her participation, since the early days of the pandemic, in the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving’s Artists of Color Unite venture.

“Through that group, we talked about what was going on in Greater Hartford and that the Arts Council would be seeking a new CEO. I knew the Arts Council wants to emphasize diversity, equity and inclusion. Then I saw the posting and said, ooh, I could do this, I should apply,” she said.

“I have to admit it was a faith move on my part, because I wasn’t looking for a job. I was content with the Conference. But the opportunity to work with the Arts Council had me wanting to try,” she added. “I had to the urge to do it on one side, and panic on the other side. I had not prepared a resume in 20 years. I thought, oh, no I’m not ready. But I threw my hat into the ring.”

She said moving from a faith-based position to a non-faith-based position was not a concern. “Whether the organization is faith-based or not, I am a person of faith. It doesn’t matter. Those are my values and approach anyway, even if I don’t have to stand in a pulpit to do it,” she said.

Best’s website, revdrshelley.com , lists some of her other accomplishments: “Developed a $1 million training model funded by the state of Connecticut and the federal government. As a political appointee served as an expert in program development and cultural competence in the Connecticut Department of Children and Families and also served as Connecticut’s leader in faith-based initiatives during the administrations of Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Presented a white paper on my soulpreneur ministry model at The White House.”

“Throughout the search process, we were impressed with Shelley’s authentic leadership style, deep knowledge of the arts community, commitment to creating positive impact, and the depth of her experience,” said board President Brian Refici.

Best said she will open her tenure with a “listening tour” of the Hartford region. “I will be hearing what the community wants regarding our commitment to the arts. What do we have? What are our strengths? What are the opportunities that we have?,” she said.

Best was one of 70 applicants. The search committee included Paul Guzzardi, audit director at Deloitte; Christopher Delello, chief human resources officer at UConn; Amanda Roy, director of community impact at the Council; Patricia Shirley; Janee Woods Weber, executive director at Connecticut Women’s Education and Legal Fund; and T’Challa Williams, one of the founders of Hartford’s LIT literary festival.

The 50-year-old Arts Council provides financial and organizational support for arts organizations in 34 Capitol region municipalities.

