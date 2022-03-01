ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

These Are The Fastest-Growing California Counties

By Rebekah Gonzalez
KHYL V101.1
KHYL V101.1
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OnUUS_0eSLgAow00
Photo: Getty Images

Last year, it was revealed that California's population fell for the first time in the state's history . Officials contributed declining births, increasing deaths in the Baby Boomer population, the pandemic, and a crackdown on immigration to the historic dip. From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900 .

However, certain pockets of the country are growing and Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in California . To determine this, they used data from the U.S. Census Bureau and ranked counties with the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

Here are the counties that made the list:

  1. Riverside County
  2. San Diego County
  3. Los Angeles County
  4. Orange County
  5. Alameda County
  6. Santa Clar County
  7. Sacramento County
  8. San Bernardino County
  9. Contra Costa County
  10. San Joaquin County
  11. Fresno County
  12. Kern County
  13. San Francisco County
  14. Placer County
  15. San Mateo County
  16. Tulare County
  17. Solano County
  18. Stanislaus County
  19. Ventura County
  20. Santa Barbara County
  21. Monterey County
  22. Merced County
  23. Yolo County
  24. San Luis Obispo County
  25. Sonoma County
  26. Santa Cruz County
  27. Marin County
  28. El Dorado County
  29. Imperial County
  30. Yuba County
  31. San Benito County
  32. Madera County
  33. Sutter County
  34. Shasta County
  35. Mendocino County
  36. Nevada County
  37. Napa County
  38. Lake County
  39. Humboldt County
  40. Tehama County
  41. Trinity County
  42. Amador County
  43. Kings County
  44. Glenn County
  45. Colusa County
  46. Inyo County
  47. Alpine County
  48. Sierra County
  49. Tuolumne County
  50. Plumas County

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Nevada State
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Colusa, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#San Luis#Baby Boomer#The U S Census Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KHYL V101.1

KHYL V101.1

Sacramento, CA
2K+
Followers
710
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento's #1 For Throwbacks

 https://v1011fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy