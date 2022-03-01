Wednesday Snow Removal on First Street

So far this winter, the city of Challis has used about 25 percent less of the money pegged to pay for snow removal than expected at this point, Mayor Corey Rice reports. This winter the two city employees who clear snow from city streets after a storm did less work early in the season than a year ago, but the pace has picked up recently, Rice said. Overall, more plowing has occurred this year than last winter. Already this winter, Challis has had “three really good storms,” he said, compared to about one and a half last year. It’s entirely too early to say if the city will end up spending less on snow removal this year than in some past years, the mayor said. Wet spring storms are still likely to occur and the picture can change, fast.

CHALLIS, ID ・ 13 HOURS AGO