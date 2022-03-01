Catoosa High School To Host Career, Job Fair

Former President Trump ridiculed his former attorney general, William Barr , in a letter to NBC News anchor Lester Holt over the weekend. "I made many great appointments during my Administration, and we accomplished more than most Administrations could even dream of, but Bill Barr was not one of my better picks," Trump wrote. "He crumbled under the pressure, and bowed to the Radical Left—And that is not acceptable. Now he is groveling for the media, hoping to gain acceptance that he doesn’t deserve."

POTUS ・ 6 HOURS AGO