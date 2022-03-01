ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna Marie Tendler appears to begin freezing eggs after John Mulaney divorce

By Leah Bitsky
 6 days ago
Anna Marie Tendler posted a photo implying she is freezing her eggs. annamtendler/Instagram

Newly single Anna Marie Tendler appears to have begun the process of freezing her eggs.

The artist, 36, posted a photo to her Instagram Monday showing herself pinching the skin on her stomach as she inserted a syringe.

“Eggs, Over Easy,” she captioned the post, in which she was seen wearing just a pink bra and light blue underwear.

While Tendler did not confirm she is indeed freezing her eggs, she clarified on her Instagram Story that the syringe photo was supposed to represent the “female experience at large.”

“I would like to clear up a common misnomer about my work – This is not a photo diary, I am never commenting on any one thing, I am rarely posting photos chronologically,” she wrote. “I am a fine artist. These are stand alone works that speak to the female experience at large.”

She continued, “My life has been filled with a million experiences that are mined to create a body of work that is about something bigger than me.”

The artist does not have any kids.

That said, Tendler did share in a recent Harper’s Bazaar interview that the prospect of having children was “something that I ruminate on a lot.”

She finalized her divorce from John Mulaney in January, five months after the stand-up comedian, 39, filed court documents to dissolve their seven-year marriage.

Tendler and John Mulaney finalized their divorce in January.

The exes’ separation came shortly after Page Six exclusively reported Mulaney had gone to rehab in late 2020 for cocaine and alcohol abuse.

And just days after their breakup made headlines, news broke that the “Saturday Night Live” alum had already moved on with Olivia Munn, bringing the timeline of their relationship into question.

Mulaney has since welcomed a son with Olivia Munn.

The situation got even stickier when Mulaney announced in September 2021 that Munn, 41, was pregnant with their first child.

The actress gave birth to baby boy Malcolm in December. Tendler seemingly responded by shading the new parents in an Instagram caption referencing Lana Del Rey’s song “Norman F–king Rockwell,” which includes the lyrics, “Goddamn, man-child / You f–ked me so good that I almost thought I loved you.”

