ST. LOUIS – A really fun event is happening Saturday at the EyeSeeMe African American children’s bookstore in University City. The Books and Bites event for kids pairs two great activities, reading and eating. The event is put together by beTOGETHERstl. Steve Zwolak is the executive director of the University City Children’s Center. He had more details on the event running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Go to www.BeTogetherSTL.com to learn more.

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO