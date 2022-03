Clemson enters spring practice with a ton of questions to get answered and will be somewhat shorthanded with several players nursing injuries. The task at hand hasn’t changed and it might be more important than ever as Clemson looks to take back control of the ACC and return to the status of college football elite. Our next look at Clemson will be the April 9 spring game, a prelude to the opener — Monday night on Labor Day weekend vs. Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO