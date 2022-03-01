Leading Through Inflation: Essentials Of Effective Communication

It has come to our attention that Oral Communication has been identified as a course that could be terminated or consolidated with another General Education Area A course to facilitate the efficiency of the “seamless transfer” of students between the CCC, CSU, and UC systems of higher education in California. While we are in full agreement with AB 928 intentions to coordinate the efficiency of transferability within and between different public systems of higher education in the state of California, we are writing this letter to vehemently oppose the elimination or consolidation of Oral Communication courses in the negotiation and solidification of AB 928’s implementation.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO