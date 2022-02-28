ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are You a Chronic People-Pleaser? Do These 3 Things!

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople-pleasing looks like saying “yes” to everything or being the person who’s always there for anything that’s needed. People-pleasing comes from codependency dynamics—where we gain our sense of self through what other people think of us. This usually means having no boundaries and neglecting our own needs in the...

Comments / 0

KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#The Dhru Purohit Podcast#Instagram Dhrupurohit#Vivobarefoot Com Dhru
Comments / 0

