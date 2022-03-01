ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Paramount Halts Release Of ‘The Lost City’ & ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ In Russia

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XkrQT_0eSLdAmj00

Click here to read the full article.

Paramount is the latest Hollywood studio to pull its upcoming movies, the Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum-Brad Pitt romantic comedy adventure The Lost City and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 , from Russia as the Ukraine invasion continues.

“As we witness the ongoing tragedy in Ukraine, we have decided to pause the theatrical release of our upcoming films in Russia, including The Lost City , and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 .  We stand by all those impacted by the humanitarian crisis across Ukraine, Russia, and our international markets and will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds,” Paramount announced this AM in a statement.

Yesterday, Disney set the table in how the major studios would approach a lucrative box office territory that has opted to go to war with an independent nation: Not with words, but with actions. Disney decided to pause the theatrical release of Pixar’s Turning Red in Russia. This prompted Warner Bros. to change their minds about opening The Batman behind the Iron Curtain on March 3rd, and Sony followed pausing their upcoming theatrical releases in the country including Marvel’s Morbius.

The first Sonic the Hedgehog raked in close to $11M in Russia. Bullock’s Ocean’s Eight did $6.3M. Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home cleared close to $45M. Russia is a marketplace that embraced the technological innovations of exhibition and turned into a cash cow for Hollywood. The question is how long Hollywood’s boycott goes on. Will Disney literally block the theatrical release of Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from the country?

The studios really stepped up and did something important and this economic sanctions will cost them, which is very noble. Meanwhile, the MPA, which many of the studios were looking to in regards to advice put out a benign statement last night: “The Motion Picture Association stands with the international community in upholding the rule of law and condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On behalf of our member companies, who lead the film, TV and streaming industry, we express our strongest support for Ukraine’s vibrant creative community who, like all people, deserve to live and work peacefully. We will continue to monitor the situation, working closely with our members and partners throughout the global creative sector.” The MPA would argue that it’s the studios who determine how they’ll conduct their business individually with different countries, not the trade org which over the years has paved ways for the numbers of U.S. movies getting released in China.

Essentially all the big tentpoles coming out in March and April won’t hit Russia. The last studio to pause theatrical releases in Russia is Universal. They have upcoming the Michael Bay action movie Ambulance on April 8.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

BBC Website, Facebook And Twitter All Blocked In Russia After Putin Signs New Sanctions

Click here to read the full article. The BBC’s website, Facebook and Twitter were all blocked in Russia overnight. This move came after the Russian parliament approved sanctions against “foreigners who infringe on the rights of Russian citizens.” Such sanctions include asset freezes and bans on companies operating in the country. The BBC’s director-general Tim Davie said in response: “Truth is often the first casualty of war. In a conflict where disinformation and propaganda is rife, there is a need for factual and independent news people can trust.” Radio Free Europe and Maduza, one of the largest Russian in-exile news sites, were also banned. The...
INTERNET
Deadline

Johnny Brown Dies: ‘Good Times’, ‘Laugh-In’ & Broadway Actor, Musician Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Brown, best known for his role as the housing project superintendent Nathan Bookman on the TV show Good Times and a Laugh-In regular, has died at 84. No cause of death was given by his family, who announced his March 2 death on Instagram. Daughter and actress Sharon Catherine Brown wrote on Instagram. “Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond heartbroken. Barely able to breathe.” Brown had a multi-facted career. He recorded songs and played in a band, appeared on Broadway, and was a television regular, including three seasons as part of the ensemble...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Mitchell Ryan Dies: Veteran Actor On ‘Dark Shadows’, ‘Dharma & Greg’, Many Other Film/TV Roles Was 88

Click here to read the full article. Mitchell Ryan, a veteran film and television actor who captivated daytime television fans in his role as Burke Devlin on the groundbreaking daytime soap Dark Shadows, has died. He was 88 years old and no cause of death was given. His former costar Kathryn Leigh Scott shared the news on Facebook. “My sweet, beloved friend Mitch died early this morning,” Scott wrote. “He was a great gift in my life. I cherish my warm memories of his beautiful soul. I’m heartbroken.” Ryan and Scott played love interests Burke Devlin and Maggie Evans on Dark Shadows. That...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Russia#Lost City#Sonic The Hedgehog 2#Turning Red#Marvel S Morbius#Mpa
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Deadline

Deadline

55K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy