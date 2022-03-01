ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

MSCI says cuts ESG Government Ratings of Russia, Belarus

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – MSCI, which ranks companies and countries on their environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, said on Tuesday it had downgraded Russia...

#Russia#Msci#Esg#Belarus#Ukraine#Reuters#Bbb#Ccc#Esg Government Rating
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
Europe
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Forbes

Antagonizing The US While Flirting With Russia And China Isn’t The Smartest Playbook For Argentina

It’s easy to criticize the Alberto Fernández administration for appearing amateurish, particularly at political communication. It cannot be easy to deal with such an eclectic coalition as the Frente de Todos, especially when the fulcrum of power lies not with the president but with his second-in-command, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. Yet, Alberto’s informal style has landed him in trouble before, and such tendencies may be exacerbated on the international stage, particularly at a moment of extreme tension between global superpowers. Argentina has found itself in the middle of an escalation of a geopolitical conflict between the United States and Russia, whilst China is looking to consolidate its global influence. With the ar having gone beyond the Russian-Ukrainian border into a full sclae military conflict, Fernández took his official delegation to Moscow and Beijing a few weeks ago, where he held meetings with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Not long before, his Foreign Minister, Santiago Cafiero, made his way to Washington for a tête-à-tête with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. And throughout his presidency, Alberto and his Cabinet have made the case of courting European and South American leaders.
