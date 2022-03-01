ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Injured Including Student In Fairfield County School Bus Crash, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 6 days ago
School bus crash in Fairfield. Photo Credit: Fairfield Police Department

A Fairfield County student and a school bus driver were hospitalized after the driver struck a utility pole.

The crash took place around 3 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28 on Mill Plain Road in Fairfield.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a small First Student school bus from Tomlinson Middle School, had struck a utility pole, said Sgt. Michael Stahl, of the Fairfield Police.

The driver of the bus sustained non-life-threatening injuries and a student complaining of stomach pain were both transported to an area hospital, Stahl said.

A second student was turned over to their parents on the scene.

An additional adult passenger was evaluated by medical personnel on the scene but refused transport.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

This accident remains under investigation by the Fairfield Police Department Crash Investigation Unit.

