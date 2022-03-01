ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Boost in number of pupils getting first choice school on National Offer Day

By Catherine Lough
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CrQtL_0eSLceFS00

There are signs that more children are gaining places at their first choice of secondary school in a number of areas of England , a survey suggests.

Hundreds of thousands of families across England are finding out which secondary school their child will be joining this autumn, on what is commonly known as National Offer Day.

Early indications from a PA news agency survey of local authorities suggest that a youngster’s chances of winning a place at their preferred school has improved since last year.

The survey sent to councils across England excluding London suggests that a number of local authorities have seen a boost in the proportion of children receiving their first preference compared to last year.

Early figures, from 30 councils which provided comparable data, show that 20 have seen a rise in the proportion of pupils getting their first preference since 2021, while 10 have seen a fall.

Among the areas where high proportions of pupils have obtained their first preference are Dorset , where 97.7% got their top choice, and Wiltshire where 95.4% also were offered their first selection.

In comparison, in Wokingham, 76.3% of pupils got their first choice.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT , said: “This can be an anxious time for families.

“Choosing the right school and securing a place there is a huge moment in a child’s life, and not everyone will get their first choice today. There is a population bulge that is currently hitting secondary schools, which means places are even more under pressure, especially in certain areas of the country.”

Until the government creates a national strategy to guarantee there are enough school places for every child in England, the annual anxious wait for families will continue

Paul Whiteman, NAHT

He added: “The problem is that in an increasingly fragmented school system we lack a co-ordinated approach to place planning.

“Local authorities are responsible for ensuring sufficient school places, but the powers and resources necessary for them to do so have been removed. Instead, planning is haphazard; decisions are being made in isolation and new schools and new school places are not always being commissioned in the areas they are most needed.

“Until the government creates a national strategy to guarantee there are enough school places for every child in England, the annual anxious wait for families will continue.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We know secondary school offer day is an exciting day for families, and the vast majority of pupils will be offered a place at one of their preferred schools. Last year, 93.4 per cent of pupils received offers from one of their top three choices of secondary school.

“Delivering good quality school places in all corners of the country is a top priority for this government, and pupils are much more likely to be receiving a place at a good school than they were over a decade ago – with 86% of schools rated good or outstanding now compared to 68% in 2010.”

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

The schools that get the most pupils into every Russell Group university

When parents are deciding which school to send their child to, there are a number of factors they will want to consider. Will their child fit in? Will they be happy? Will they thrive?. But one of the most important questions on parents’ minds, particularly if they are thinking about...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Signs that more families get top choice of secondary school

The proportion of families getting their top choice of secondary school place has seen a boost this year, a survey suggests.Early figures indicate that in nearly two thirds of council areas – 64%  – there has been a rise in the proportion of Year Six pupils heading to their preferred secondary school in September.On what is commonly known as National Offer Day, hundreds of thousands of families across England found out on Tuesday which secondary school they will be joining next academic year.Findings from a PA news agency survey of local authorities show that, of the 58 councils that gave...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whiteman
The Guardian

Missing heroines on feminist tube map

There are three stations missing from your feminist version of the tube map (Next stop, Sylvia Plath! Why it is time to redraw the London Underground map, 7 March): Mary Wollstonecraft, Stoke Newington; Anna Laetitia Barbauld, Hampstead; and Catherine Blake, Lambeth North. Lionel Burman. West Kirby, Wirral. Rev Richard Bradshaw’s...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Apathy to tackle grim levels of UK poverty runs deep

Gordon Brown is right to shift the focus from partygate to povertygate (First food banks, now bed banks: in my time in politics, this is the worst poverty I’ve seen, 1 March). The recent circus of political dishonesty and deceit has rightly evoked condemnation, but the furore has distracted us from the cruel assault this government has made on our poorest citizens.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Holyrood Finance Committee convener slams Westminster ‘council tax swindle’

Westminster has been accused of a “council tax swindle” which could cost households £115 each after the Scottish Government confirmed it has not received £290 million of cash to help with the cost of living.Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said £290 million the Scottish Government had hoped to receive as a result of funding announced to help people south of the border with rising council tax bills has not been provided.In a letter to the Scottish Parliament’s Finance Committee, Ms Forbes said: “The £290 million of consequentials in relation to cost of living was not provided in addition to provisional allocations.”The...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secondary Schools#Pupils#Uk#Pa News Agency#Wokingham#Naht
The Independent

Hearing loss and epilepsy identified as early signs of Parkinson’s – study

Hearing loss and epilepsy have been identified as early signs of Parkinson’s disease, according to a new study that looked at the most diverse population to date.Queen Mary University of London researchers say it is important doctors are aware of the signs, and when symptoms can appear, so patients can get a timely diagnosis and early help to manage their condition and improve quality of life.Using health records from more than one million people living in east London between 1990 and 2018, researchers found that known symptoms associated with Parkinson’s, including tremor and memory problems, can appear up to 10...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Nearly quarter of all deaths in 2020 considered avoidable, says ONS

Nearly a quarter of all deaths in Great Britain were considered avoidable in 2020, according to new analysis.The Office for National Statistics said 153,008 deaths out of 672,015 – or 22.8 per cent – were avoidable, the highest rate since 2010.Of the avoidable deaths in 2020, 68.6 per cent were attributed to conditions considered preventable, while 31.4 per cent were attributed to treatable conditions, the ONS said. Coronavirus has been assigned as a preventable cause in the avoidable mortality definition. Wales had the highest avoidable mortality for deaths due to Covid-19, with 36.1 deaths per 100,000 people. Scotland had the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hargey seeks ministers’ support to advance football stadia programme

Efforts to progress a scheme to upgrade football stadia in Northern Ireland in the absence of an Executive have received the support of some Stormont ministers, Deirdre Hargey has said.The Communities Minister updated the Assembly on the £36.2 million programme, telling them that there were still “legal impediments” to be overcome.Last month, Ms Hargey said she would be unable to progress the long-awaited scheme to redevelop local sub-regional football stadia due to the absence of a functioning executive.She claimed while the funding has been secured for the initiative, the approval of the wider Executive is required before it can progress...
WORLD
The Independent

Three in 10 London families miss out on first secondary school choice

Three in ten children in London missed out on a place at their top choice of secondary school.But there has been a significant rise of nearly 4% in the proportion of pupils securing a place at their first choice of school compared with last year.In total, 70% of families secured their first choice of secondary schoolfor this autumn, figures show, an increase of 3.8% from the previous year when just 66% of pupils who applied to start at a London secondary school received an offer from their first preference school.According to data from the Pan London Admissions Board, 89% of...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Department for Education
NewsBreak
Education
Country
U.K.
The Independent

UK households throw away the equivalent of eight meals a week on average

UK households throw away the equivalent of eight meals a week on average, contributing to climate change and wasting money amid a cost of living crisis.The UK discards 6.6 million tonnes of household food waste a year, according to sustainability charity Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP), which collects data on food waste and is behind the campaign Love Food Hate Waste which launched a Food Waste Action Week Monday. The campaign aims to encourage people across the country to reduce food waste and help combat climate change.Total household food waste in the UK is responsible for nearly 25 million...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

NHS accused of racism as black nurses report being put in Covid areas

The NHS has been accused of “shocking and systemic” racism during the pandemic as black healthcare workers say they were given poor PPE and pushed into the Covid frontline first.Hundreds of black and brown healthcare staff across the UK have spoken to academics at Sheffield Hallam University about their experiences of racism during the pandemic.The accounts raised issues of racism within the health service which led to black and brown nurses and midwives being put at greater risk than their white colleagues, due to poorer PPE, training, workload and shift patterns.Rosalie Sanni-Ajose, a senior theatre practitioner, who worked across multiple...
HEALTH
BBC

Tenants on Leeds Sugar Hill Estate ordered to leave

Residents slapped with eviction orders after fighting for five years to stay on a housing estate say they have nowhere else to go. The 70-home suburb at Oulton, Rothwell, near Leeds, is an ex-mining community of pre-fabricated 1950s houses. A handful of tenants, ordered to leave by 1 December last...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

535K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy