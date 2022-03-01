ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

‘It’s not what we do’: Hospital chief not interested in ivermectin debate with Kansas senator

By Sherman Smith
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtuw7_0eSLccU000

TOPEKA — Steve Stites, chief medical officer at the University of Kansas Health System, has a simple explanation for refusing to debate people who profit from glorifying ivermectin at a “symposium” in Lenexa sponsored by Sen. Mark Steffen.

That’s not what doctors do.

“We don’t try to run out into public forums where cameras are clicking and things like that and do sound bites,” Stites said. “That’s just not who we are. It’s not what we do. It’s what other people do. That’s fine. Go for it. But that’s not who we are.”

Steffen, a Republican and anesthesiologist from Hutchinson who is under investigation for prescribing ivermectin to COVID-19 patients, organized the Early Covid Treatment Symposium along with the anti-vax group Kansans for Health Freedom. The Wednesday event features three out-of-state doctors known for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines, and a doctor from an Overland Park wellness clinic that utilizes holistic medicine. Tickets cost $35.

On Monday, Steffen wrote in a post on his personal Facebook page that “very few tickets remain.”

“If you know a doctor willing to debate on behalf of the ‘do nothing’ treatment protocol, let me know,” Steffen wrote. “The propaganda docs seem to be all talk and no action.”

For the past two weeks, Steffen and KSHF have taunted KU Health officials for refusing to debate the merits of ivermectin in the public setting, while accusing the nonprofit academic system of being a “big corporate hospital” that deploys a “go home until you can’t breathe” approach to fighting a virus that has killed nearly 8,000 Kansans.

This criticism ignores the No. 1 tool utilized by medical professionals to prevent severe illness or death from COVID-19 — free, safe and effective vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that 70.9% of Kansas adults are fully vaccinated, and 86.5% have received at least one dose.

The KU Health System has held virtual daily briefings on COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, providing insight into the effect the virus has had on hospitals across the state, dissecting the latest data and recommendations from federal and international authorities, and answering questions from news media and the public. The briefings helped fill an information void when the governor’s administration silenced former health secretary Lee Norman last year, elevating the profile of Stites and making him a bigger target for Steffen and anti-vaxxers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RcOju_0eSLccU000

Steve Stites, chief medical officer for the University of Kansas Health System, talks about the Early Covid Treatment Symposium during a Feb. 25, 2022, virtual news briefing. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Zoom video)

Stites talked about the planned Lenexa event and COVID-19 treatments in response to a question from Kansas Reflector during Friday’s briefing.

“For the longest time on this program, we’ve said we’re not going to be flapjackers,” Stites said. “We’re not gonna flap our arms and jack with the truth and try to speak wildly about it. Instead, what we’re going to do is try and stick as best we can to the science. And we’ll let you know when we’re talking hard science, we let you know when we think we’re giving you more of our professional opinion.”

In brief, here’s what they know: Peer-reviewed, blind clinical trials routinely show there is no benefit to using ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Paxlovid has demonstrated an 85-90% reduction in hospitalizations. The Food and Drug Administration authorized use of the Pfizer tablets in December to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.

“That’s really good, right? That’s like really, really, really good,” Stites said. “Now if you look at the data that has been suggested about ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, the data — it’s just not there. What you have is a lot of personal testimony that says, ‘Gosh, I was feeling poorly, I took ivermectin and then I started feeling better.’ ”

In a Feb. 23 email promoting the symposium to its followers, KSHF claimed there was no guidance about early treatment for COVID-19. Frustrated doctors, the organization said, “are ready to take matters into their own hands.”

Hospital systems “continue to turn a deaf ear to doctors who are successfully treating patients early,” the email said. “This is exactly what is happening right here in Kansas. Doctors at KU Med, for instance, have been invited to the Early Treatment Symposium; however, they have declined. We should all be asking: WHY?”

Stites said the doctors in the KU Health System prefer to hold long discussions in the form of journal club. They review articles, critique them and go to medical conferences with top researchers in their specialized field, such as infectious disease.

“We’re not politicians,” Stites said. “And I don’t mean in a disparaging fashion. That’s another type of job, and I’m not in that job. This is my job. And I’m going to try, and I think I need, to do my job. And God bless the people and Godspeed, the folks who want to be in the political world. I think that’s a really hard job. …

“When we meet and talk with our patients, we’re talking about the science part of it. So people want to get together and talk about it, Godspeed. Go for it. It’s just not who we are.”

Stites said he wanted to “clear up some other misinformation.”

“I don’t get any money from drug companies,” Stites said. “I don’t do any of that. When I give you these opinions, these are not out of financial interests. And if anybody’s even more concerned, just know that when you practice as a physician, you can’t get reimbursed because the health system makes more money. That’s illegal. People go to jail for that. And so, the end of the day, we’re just trying to recommend to you what we think is the best thing.”

Steffen, who announced in a committee hearing that he is under investigation by the Kansas Board of Healing Arts, has promoted legislation that would clear himself and any other doctor of any wrongdoing for prescribing drugs like ivermectin for off-label use in the treatment of COVID-19. His proposal also would require pharmacists to fulfill such prescriptions.

Steffen previously called on Stites to debate him in a public forum in Hays. In recent weeks, he has promoted the Lenexa event in a series of posts on his personal Facebook page.

“Game on!” he wrote on Feb. 18. “The Early Covid Treament [sic] Symposium is officially on. It will be the nations [sic] biggest names in generic early treatment debating the KU Medical Center ‘go home until you can’t breathe’ doctors (if they show up). We will have a great symposium with or without them.”

His posts were met with ridicule in the comments section, where critics linked to reports about a new poll that showed most Kansans support wellness vaccines and ivermectin failing in another clinical trial.

“KU docs will be saving lives during your snake oil show,” Kathy Cook wrote.

“KU has better things to do. They’re out there helping people, you’re running a circus,” Antonio Spaghettarelli wrote.

The post ‘It’s not what we do’: Hospital chief not interested in ivermectin debate with Kansas senator appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 14

Daleen Ross
5d ago

Japan has extensive studies showing that ivermectin works for early treatment but declines in effectiveness the further the disease progresses. So in America where they tell you to go home until your can't breathe, once you end up back at the hospital then ivermectin probably won't work for you. Otherwise, it's a great treatment for Covid.

Reply
4
BACON ND EGGS
5d ago

all doctors need to do is listen to their patients and not the government.

Reply(7)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Kansas Reflector

This Kansas teacher speaks up despite the risk: We must protect the integrity of public schools

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Hayley Spellman is a teacher in Kansas City, Kansas. She is writing as an individual on her own behalf. This op-ed is not published on behalf […] The post This Kansas teacher speaks up despite the risk: We must protect the integrity of public schools  appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kansas Reflector

This week at the Kansas Legislature: transphobia, medical pot and anti-vaxxers, oh my!

With the Kansas Legislature returning to Topeka last week, the time has come for full-on partisan pie fights. That’s right, senators and representatives have rolled up their sleeves for dubious bills galore, along with the parliamentary sleight of hand needed to squeak them through both chambers. Looking at schedules and listening to chatter in Statehouse […] The post This week at the Kansas Legislature: transphobia, medical pot and anti-vaxxers, oh my! appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Tax credit bundle promoting housing, aerospace, education gets preliminary Kansas Senate nod

TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate gave the tentative green light Thursday to a massive bundle of tax credit incentives for aerospace and aviation programs, housing investments, teacher supplies and income tax while declining to provide a $250 rebate to all Kansans. Senate Bill 282 began the debate as a tax credit estimated to cost the […] The post Tax credit bundle promoting housing, aerospace, education gets preliminary Kansas Senate nod appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas acting health director too willing to listen to CDC, says Senate committee

TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate will need to decide whether to confirm Janet Stanek, the acting director of the state health department, without a committee recommendation after some Republicans on the panel voiced concerns over her adherence to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. It is unclear how Stanek will fare in the full […] The post Kansas acting health director too willing to listen to CDC, says Senate committee appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
City
Topeka, KS
Lenexa, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
City
Lenexa, KS
City
Hutchinson, KS
Lenexa, KS
Health
Kansas Reflector

Kansas hospital leaders support study of ivermectin, favor alternative with better results

TOPEKA — While a Kansas hospital’s leaders are confident about ivermectin’s ineffectiveness as an alternative treatment to COVID-19, they support a study of the drug and favor another option with more promising results. The anti-parasitic medicine gained popularity during the pandemic after an analysis showed potential benefits in patients suffering from COVID-19. However, the largest […] The post Kansas hospital leaders support study of ivermectin, favor alternative with better results appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Contract for Deed: The promise of homeownership that often leaves Midwest buyers out in the cold

Most Americans who want to own a house — and can afford it — follow a fairly straightforward path to their dreams. They start with a loan from a bank or mortgage company, institutions that are subject to state and federal regulations. When buyers close on the home they want, the agreement is registered with […] The post Contract for Deed: The promise of homeownership that often leaves Midwest buyers out in the cold appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas Reflector

As we transition from pestilence to war’s shadow, we must count the dead and comfort the living

Two years ago today I walked out of my office at Emporia State University into a new pandemic reality. It was the end of one thing and the beginning of something else. Although I could see dim shapes on the horizon moving toward us — I had been monitoring news reports about the spread of […] The post As we transition from pestilence to war’s shadow, we must count the dead and comfort the living appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Ivermectin#Republican#Kansans#Kshf#Ku Health
Kansas Reflector

FBI director aims at broadening cybersecurity abilities of local, state, federal agencies

TOPEKA — FBI Director Christopher Wray said during a cybersecurity recruiting visit to Kansas on Friday the computer investigative capacity of local, state and federal law enforcement officers must be expanded to tackle rise in internet crime across the country. The federal agency’s director was in Lawrence with U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas to […] The post FBI director aims at broadening cybersecurity abilities of local, state, federal agencies appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

A year after Jan. 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol lives on in hundreds of court cases

On the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, four men affiliated with the Kansas City chapter of the right-wing Proud Boys gathered on the west side of the U.S. Capitol, along with thousands of others urged on by then-President Donald Trump. The crowd pushed ahead and overwhelmed the few Capitol Police officers guarding the entrance, toppling […] The post A year after Jan. 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol lives on in hundreds of court cases appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Supreme Court rejects AG’s request to dismiss redistricting lawsuits in state courts

TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday rejected Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s request to dismiss lawsuits filed in Wyandotte and Douglas counties over redrawn congressional districts. The lawsuits argue that a map endorsed by the GOP supermajority in the Legislature is gerrymandered and violates protections in the state constitution. Schmidt argued that state courts […] The post Kansas Supreme Court rejects AG’s request to dismiss redistricting lawsuits in state courts appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Infectious Disease
News Break
Politics
Kansas Reflector

Senate gives preliminary approval to year-round fireworks sales despite wildfire concerns

TOPEKA — Kansas senators are giving preliminary backing Thursday on a measure to allow certain retailers to sell firework year-round. Under current Kansas law, firework vendors may sell from June 27 to July 5. Under Senate Bill 378, seasonal retailers can sell from June 15 to July 6, and annual retailers may sell from Jan. 1 […] The post Senate gives preliminary approval to year-round fireworks sales despite wildfire concerns appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Ballot watermark bill raises questions of county costs, implications for Kansans with disabilities

TOPEKA — A Kansas bill would require all voting systems in the state to use a paper ballot with a distinctive watermark and a hand audit of those ballots after the election. Sen. Richard Hilderbrand introduced Senate Bill 389, touting it as a simple addition to ensure elections in Kansas remain safe and secure. Currently, Kansas […] The post Ballot watermark bill raises questions of county costs, implications for Kansans with disabilities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

‘Shooting themselves in the foot’: Committee guts Kansas bill to protect water

The prospects for a major overhaul of Kansas water programs dimmed Tuesday after a legislative committee gutted a reform bill meant to give cabinet-level importance to a near crisis in Kansas. “What ended up happening is we kicked the can down the road again,” said Rep. Ron Highland, chairman of the House Water Committee.  For […] The post ‘Shooting themselves in the foot’: Committee guts Kansas bill to protect water appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Overhaul of Kansas Supreme Court justice selection pits will of the people vs. nonpartisan board

TOPEKA — Debate over potential constitutional amendments to overhaul the Kansas Supreme Court judicial selection process Friday placed competing desires to ensure judges reflect the mindset of Kansans and one to keep the state’s highest court insulated from political opinion. The amendments, proposed by Senate President Ty Masterson, would provide two alternatives to the current, […] The post Overhaul of Kansas Supreme Court justice selection pits will of the people vs. nonpartisan board appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas first responders seek to normalize, provide relief for job-induced mental trauma

TOPEKA — Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister says first responders carry a lifetime of scars, mental and physical, from experiences in the field that require years of healing. It is the mental traumas from the day-to-day sights that are most hazardous and difficult to overcome, he said. Armbrister testified in support of Senate Bill 491 […] The post Kansas first responders seek to normalize, provide relief for job-induced mental trauma appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

‘Plant-based meat’ label debate results in House bill aiming for stricter requirements

While there are strict regulations on meat labeling, plant-based imitation products have none. The Kansas Livestock Association wants to change that. House Bill 2530 would add new definitions to the prohibition on misbranded foods in the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. This bill was brought before the Committee on Agriculture on Feb. 15. Any meatless […] The post ‘Plant-based meat’ label debate results in House bill aiming for stricter requirements appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy