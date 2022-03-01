ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Wire To Debut Third Movie On YouTube: Cary Elwes Comedy ‘The Hyperions’

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : The Daily Wire is set to debut a third movie for free on YouTube . Indie comedy The Hyperions , starring Cary Elwes, will launch on March 10 for viewers in the U.S.

After its initial showing, the film will be available exclusively for Daily Wire members to stream on its website.

According to the conservative media company, their debut original, the action thriller Shut In, recently drew more than 500,000 viewers in its first 72 hours across YouTube and its own website. The popularity of that launch inspired a repeat of the model, the company has told us.

The Hyperions is one of the most creative films I’ve seen,” said Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing. “It’s an ingenious comedy you can enjoy with your family and friends. We have always wanted to give it the largest possible audience and can’t wait to premiere it next week on YouTube for movie fans and our members.”

Starring Cary Elwes ( The Princess Bride ), the quirky comedy tells the story of Professor Ruckus Mandulbaum, who in 1960 invented the world-famous  ‘Titan badge’ that turned a trio of teens into adored superheroes. The quartet soon became a global phenomenon. Over the years, as egos bruised and resentments developed, the professor replaced the original Hyperions with newer members. Years later, two of the original teen crime-fighters want their powers restored so hold up the professor’s museum to recover their badges, inadvertently taking a few hostages along the way.

Also starring are Penelope Mitchell ( Hellboy ), Tanner Buchanan ( Cobra Kai ), Elaine Tan ( Tully ), and Alphonso McAuley ( Walk of Shame ). The film was written, produced, and directed by Jon McDonald ( Muddy Corman ) under his American Millimetre banner. Justin Bell of Justin Bell Productions and Jon Michael Kondrath at ReKon Productions were also producers on the film.

Archstone Entertainment is handling its international distribution. As we first revealed, the acquisition deal was negotiated by Dallas Sonnier of Bonfire Legend on behalf of The Daily Wire, in a deal made with distributor Saban Films.

The Hyperions is the fourth film The Daily Wire has announced in the last year. Also on the slate is western Terror on the Prairie starring Mandalorian actress Gina Carano.

