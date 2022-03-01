ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Aerosmith’s Joe Perry Finds Buyer for Massive Massachusetts Estate: Take a Video Tour

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wLIgj_0eSLcJuJ00

Buying a house is a big commitment for anyone. When you’re as famous as Aerosmith guitarist, Joe Perry, however, it’s an even more significant decision. First of all, you have to choose a house that won’t leave you at the mercy of paparazzi and disrespectful fans at every hour of the day. It’s also important to understand that not many people can afford a multi-million dollar estate. You’re probably going to be stuck there for the long-term.

Drake’s $100M mansion, for example, will likely never sell. The award-winning rapper will be shooting hoops in his NBA-size basketball court and bringing albums to life in his custom recording studio until the end of time.

Luckily for Joe Perry, his house was listed at the affordable price of 4.5 million dollars, a much more attractive number for buyers. The 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom estate, known fondly as Brook Haven Farm, in Duxbury, Massachusetts, will soon be under the care of a new owner.

Joe Perry, and his wife Billie, bought the estate back in the 80s. Forty years (and a few million dollars) is more than enough to add a few personal touches. Not the least impressive of which is an in-ground pool shaped to resemble the body of a Gibson guitar.

The 7,000 square foot mansion also boasts a rooftop garden, fireplaces throughout, a state-of-the-art kitchen, a home gym, and a media room. Not to mention, the house rests on over 7 acres of land encircled by a gate – the definition of privacy.

Joe Perry Sells Estate After Cancelation of Aerosmith Tour

For actors, touring musicians, and astronauts, it can be tough to find time to do everyday things. Relaxing with a movie or selling your home is hard when you’re constantly producing, performing, and…exploring the vast expanse of space. So, Aerosmith’s cancelation of their European summer tour was bittersweet. They and their fans were let down. However, it did give Joe Perry time to put his breathtaking estate on the market.

Back in late January, Aerosmith made the regretful decision to cancel their European Tour. It was scheduled to take place in June and July of this year, but yet again, the pandemic stole something amazing from us.

The iconic rock group gave the following statement. “We have continued to monitor the ongoing COVID situation. And with the related uncertainty around travel logistics and the continued presence of COVID restrictions and other issues, it has become clear that it will not be possible to go ahead with our summer shows. The health, safety, and well-being of our fans is our number one priority.”

They assured their devoted fans, however, that this did mean the end for Aerosmith. “We will be back to rock out with everyone and we hope to have some exciting news to announce soon.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Was This Jack Reagan’s Worst Decision?

One of the characters on Blue Bloods that is interesting is Jack Reagan. Sometimes, though, he makes decisions that are head-shaking. There was one decision that might be the worst that Jack has ever made. Which one are we talking about? We’re going to get some help with this question thanks to Looper.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Elon Musk Asked to Deactivate All Teslas in Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has stayed super engaged in trying to help Ukraine deal with Russia. And he makes his deals and pitches via social media. But will Elon Musk agree to this latest request? Insider reported that a small group of Twitter users are asking the Tesla and SpaceX owner to shut down the electric cars his company sold in Russia.
BUSINESS
Boston Globe

Aerosmith’s Joe Perry sells Duxbury estate for $4.5 million

Joe Perry’s Duxbury digs are off the market. The Aerosmith guitarist’s 7,000-square-foot mansion is now under agreement for the asking price of $4.5 million, according to the listing by Coldwell Banker Realty. Known as Brook Haven Farm, the seven-acre country estate was first listed in September. It features...
DUXBURY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duxbury, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Business
Duxbury, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Duxbury, MA
Real Estate
City
Duxbury, MA
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: Parker Schnabel Blamed Himself for Putting This Crew Member Out of Commission

While on Gold Rush Parker Schnabel is often seen as the young but capable leader on the show he has made mistakes in the past. Schnabel is the youngest mine boss. However, he has made major decisions that have led to record gold numbers and good employment for his crews. One of the main men on the crew, Mitch Blaschke, is the do-it-all guy for Schnabel. He is an operator and makes sure when things break they get fixed as soon as they can. Basically, he’s invaluable to the operation.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: How Much Do Parker Schnabel’s Employees Make?

When folks watch Gold Rush there is a lot about Parker Schnabel, but what about his employees? How much do they make?. It can be easy to just think about the main characters of the show. They are usually the bosses like Schnabel, Rick Ness, Tony Beets, and more. Then there is the inner circle of employees that is featured in every episode. For Parker, that is usually his operator Mitch Blaschke. For someone like Beets, it’s his whole family that is featured.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#Nba#Brook Haven Farm#European
Outsider.com

Luke Combs Just Discovered the Most Adorable Backup Singer Ever

Luke Combs has a new backup singer in mind. And this time, it’s a four-year-old boy with the most adorable voice. Earlier today, the country singer reshared the sweetest video ever. In the video, you’ll see a little boy singing “Beer Never Broke My Heart” in front of his family. And let me tell you, Outsiders, he knows how to rock. One day, we might be watching him perform a duet with Combs himself.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton’s Sister Rushes to Her Defense, Absolutely Unleashes on Kentucky Senator

Country music legend Dolly Parton is a true American icon. Not only has the singer made music history and large contributions to women’s equality, but she’s also passionate about the children of our great country and uses her fame and influence to improve the education and care of young people across the United States. One of her most recent contributions is a program entitled the Imagination Library, “a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five, no matter their family’s income.”
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Yeti to Stop Selling Coolers and Other Products at Lowe’s: Here’s Why

If you were thinking about heading to your closest Lowe’s store to pick up a new Yeti cooler, you may want to reconsider. That’s right, Outsiders. Word is being passed down that Yeti will be pulling all of their popular coolers from Lowe’s stores around the nation. The move looks to be part of a big-picture strategy by the luxury cooler maker. They will be cutting down on their wholesale footprint by lessening the number of retail stores they work with. That will also allow them to focus more on their digital audience.
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

419K+
Followers
44K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy