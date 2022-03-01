Aerosmith’s Joe Perry Finds Buyer for Massive Massachusetts Estate: Take a Video Tour

Buying a house is a big commitment for anyone. When you’re as famous as Aerosmith guitarist, Joe Perry, however, it’s an even more significant decision. First of all, you have to choose a house that won’t leave you at the mercy of paparazzi and disrespectful fans at every hour of the day. It’s also important to understand that not many people can afford a multi-million dollar estate. You’re probably going to be stuck there for the long-term.

Drake’s $100M mansion, for example, will likely never sell. The award-winning rapper will be shooting hoops in his NBA-size basketball court and bringing albums to life in his custom recording studio until the end of time.

Luckily for Joe Perry, his house was listed at the affordable price of 4.5 million dollars, a much more attractive number for buyers. The 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom estate, known fondly as Brook Haven Farm, in Duxbury, Massachusetts, will soon be under the care of a new owner.

Joe Perry, and his wife Billie, bought the estate back in the 80s. Forty years (and a few million dollars) is more than enough to add a few personal touches. Not the least impressive of which is an in-ground pool shaped to resemble the body of a Gibson guitar.

The 7,000 square foot mansion also boasts a rooftop garden, fireplaces throughout, a state-of-the-art kitchen, a home gym, and a media room. Not to mention, the house rests on over 7 acres of land encircled by a gate – the definition of privacy.

Joe Perry Sells Estate After Cancelation of Aerosmith Tour

For actors, touring musicians, and astronauts, it can be tough to find time to do everyday things. Relaxing with a movie or selling your home is hard when you’re constantly producing, performing, and…exploring the vast expanse of space. So, Aerosmith’s cancelation of their European summer tour was bittersweet. They and their fans were let down. However, it did give Joe Perry time to put his breathtaking estate on the market.

Back in late January, Aerosmith made the regretful decision to cancel their European Tour. It was scheduled to take place in June and July of this year, but yet again, the pandemic stole something amazing from us.

The iconic rock group gave the following statement. “We have continued to monitor the ongoing COVID situation. And with the related uncertainty around travel logistics and the continued presence of COVID restrictions and other issues, it has become clear that it will not be possible to go ahead with our summer shows. The health, safety, and well-being of our fans is our number one priority.”

They assured their devoted fans, however, that this did mean the end for Aerosmith. “We will be back to rock out with everyone and we hope to have some exciting news to announce soon.”