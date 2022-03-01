ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Alexa, get me a doctor: Amazon’s voice assistant will soon be able to summon medical help

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JIb15_0eSLc6W700

If there is no doctor in the house, Amazon’s Alexa will soon be able to summon one.

Amazon and telemedicine provider Teladoc Health are starting a voice-activated virtual care program that lets customers get medical help without picking up their phones.

The service, for health issues that aren’t emergencies, will be available around the clock on Amazon’s Echo devices. Customers can tell the voice assistant Alexa that they want to talk to a doctor, and that will prompt a call back on the device from a Teladoc physician.

The program, announced Monday, marks Amazon’s latest expansion into health care and another push by the retail giant into a form of care that grew rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Telehealth now is something that patients have gotten used to and may come to expect as an option for their care,” said Lori Uscher-Pines, a senior policy researcher with Rand Corp. “(Before) the pandemic, there might not have been this much awareness that this was a service that was available.”

Amazon already dispenses prescription drugs and is expanding an Amazon Care program it launched in 2019 that offers telemedicine visits with an option to send a care provider to the patient if they need an in-person visit.

The company’s latest health care expansion comes as several competitors including Walmart and the drugstore chains CVS and Walgreens also beef up their medical offerings. They are adding care clinics or virtual programs to make it easier for patients to find regular help in the fragmented U.S. health care system.

Insurers and employers that pay medical bills are pushing for this as a way to improve health and cut down on hospital stays or other big medical expenses.

IHOP to serve free pancakes for National Pancake Day

“Health care is a huge industry of enormous value, and it is ripe for disruption,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail. “And Amazon views itself as a disruptor.”

Some hospitals already use Alexa as a voice assistant in patient rooms. In Great Britain, Alexa works with that country’s National Health Service to help answer medical questions with advice from the country’s official website.

The service announced Monday will be available for customers who create an Alexa voice ID. After telling the voice assistant that they need to talk to a doctor, people will be connected to a Teladoc call center and then get a call back from a physician.

The calls are audio-only for now, but the companies say they expect to add video soon. In some cases, doctors will be able to prescribe medications.

Customers can get a call back the same day, but that may depend on the availability of doctors in the state where the patient is located, Teladoc spokesman Chris Savarese said. He noted that the ongoing pandemic may lead to longer wait times.

The cost for a visit can vary depend on the patient’s coverage. Without insurance, the calls will cost $75.

Savarese said Amazon will not be able to access, record or store the content of the ensuing call.

Amazon is moving deeper into health care as other growth engines slow. In its most recent quarter, the Seattle-based company reported that its online retail business dropped 1%.

Kate McCarthy, senior research director at research firm Gartner, sees room for Amazon to expand beyond simple doctor calls. She noted that the company’s health care segment in its cloud computing division is aimed at coming up with new services and health care products.

McCarthy said she could see Amazon eventually helping to monitor patients that go home after a hospital stay, using Alexa and sensors to check how often they flush the toilet or open the refrigerator.

With its prescription services, Amazon hasn’t bit off meaningful share from its drugstore rivals, but McCarthy noted it could become a legitimate player.

“There isn’t one kind of magic market entrance,” she added “It will be a combination of things.”

Telemedicine in general grew rapidly when the pandemic first hit the United States and patients wanted to hunker down at home instead of visiting the doctor’s office.

Virtual visits have since leveled off a bit as office visits have widely resumed. But Uscher-Pines said research shows that patients remain interested.

Many want telemedicine available when they need its convenience, not as a replacement for in-person care.

“Most people don’t want that to cannibalize their in-person care,” she said. “They still want those options.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Woman in caught-on-camera ‘unprovoked assault’ arrested: Glendale PD

A 33-year-old wanted in connection with an “unprovoked assault” that was caught on camera in Glendale earlier this week has been arrested, police said Friday. The incident occurred about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in a lower level parking structure along the 200 block of North Glendale Avenue, police said in a crime bulletin shared on social […]
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA.com

More than 80 animals removed from Diamond Bar home; resident hospitalized

More than 80 animals were rescued from a Diamond Bar home this week, after a neighbor reported deplorable conditions to authorities. The Inland Valley Humane Society originally responded to the home on the 1100 block of Flintlock Road early Tuesday morning, agency spokesperson Ariel Sepulveda told KTLA. The humane society...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
Elkhart Truth

Alexa Will Soon Put Users in Touch With Telehealth Doctors

TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Alexa can already play your favorite song or tell you whether it is going to rain, but soon you may also be able to tell the popular voice assistant to contact a doctor for health issues. The service from Amazon and telemedicine provider...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Mccarthy
Person
Neil Saunders
Person
Alexa
Fstoppers

Walmart Is In Big Trouble After A Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral

Walmart in North Las Vegas has come under fire for what many local shoppers are calling a racist display in its store. The location, which was on Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive, hung clothing from the ceiling with neon green chains. While the Walmart location insisted it was just a failed marketing attempt to sell more clothes, many shoppers felt that the Arkansas-based store was trying to send another message about who is and who is not welcomed to shop their aisles.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
KTLA

Sherri Papini case: Family ‘appalled’ by arrest in alleged faked abduction, says she was ‘ambushed’ in front of her kids

The family of a Northern California woman whose 2016 disappearance trigged an intensive search and international headlines on Friday criticized the way she was arrested on charges she faked her own kidnapping. Sherri Papini, 39, of Redding, was “ambushed” in front of her children Thursday afternoon, according to her family. She spent the night in […]
REDDING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Voice#Health Care#Voice Assistant#Teladoc Health#Rand Corp#Amazon Care#Ihop#National Pancake Day#Globaldata Retail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
KTLA

Manchester Square shooting leaves 1 dead: Officials

A man was shot and killed in the Manchester Square area of South Los Angeles early Saturday morning. The shooting was reported shortly after 3 a.m. on the 1400 block of Manchester Avenue, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department and Officer Todd of the Los Angeles Police Department. A man believed […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Large tornado in Iowa leaves 6 dead, 4 injured, official says

Six people were killed Saturday when a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging buildings and knocking down trees and power lines, authorities said. Emergency management officials in Madison County said four were injured in addition to those killed when the tornado touched down in the area southwest of Des Moines at about 4:30 p.m. Among […]
DES MOINES, IA
KTLA

Skiers, snowboarders head to the mountains as winter storm drops fresh snow

A second winter storm brought more cold temperatures, rain and heavy snow to Southern California Saturday morning. It’s great news for skiers and snowboarders looking to take advantage of all that fresh powder. Officials at Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood were expecting between 1-3 inches of additional snow over the coming day. Erin Myers reports […]
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
KTLA.com

Denver Police: Box of human heads stolen from truck

A box of human heads was stolen from a truck that was transporting the body parts for medical research, officials in Denver said. The theft occurred Thursday morning at 11 a.m., when the Denver Police said someone broke into the box truck and took a cardboard box of human remains as well as a dolly. Sources told KTLA sister station KDVR the box was blue and white, and had “Science Care” written on the sides.
DENVER, CO
Vox

Mark Zuckerberg wants to build a voice assistant that blows Alexa and Siri away

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has shifted its long-term strategy away from its social media apps to focus on the metaverse, a virtual world where people wearing augmented/virtual reality headsets can talk to each others’ avatars, play games, hold meetings, and otherwise engage in social activities. That’s...
TECHNOLOGY
KTLA

KTLA

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy