NHL

Talking Points: Boston Bruins DeBrusk Shines Amidst Hot Streak

By Joe Haggerty
bostonhockeynow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 7-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings at the place that I’ll always call the Staples Center. GOLD STAR: Jake DeBrusk. Jake DeBrusk. Jake DeBrusk. That’s what happens when you notch the first hat trick of your NHL career and make it...

bostonhockeynow.com

NBC Sports

How do Bruins feel about Krejci's exit? Marchand chimes in on Twitter

Brad Marchand has entered the chat. We've seen plenty of that recently, as the Boston Bruins star has taken a few shots at his opponents on social media in recent weeks. Late Monday night, however, Marchand used his Twitter account to come to the defense of David Krejci, who announced last July he was leaving the Bruins to finish his playing career in his native Czechia.
NHL
KTVZ

DeBrusk’s hat trick sends streaking Bruins past Kings 7-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jake DeBrusk got his first career hat trick early in his first four-point game, and Patrice Bergeron added a goal and two assists in the Boston Bruins’ 7-0 rout of the Los Angeles Kings. Erik Haula scored two goals and Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves in his fifth career shutout for the Bruins. Their fifth straight victory matched their longest winning streak of the season. DeBrusk scored his three goals in the first 21 minutes, and Bruins fans littered the LA ice with hats. Taylor Hall also scored as Boston snapped a five-game winning streak by the previously streaking Kings. LA lost in regulation for only the second time in 13 games.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Qualifying offer hampering Jake DeBrusk's chances for trade?

After a challenging 2020-2021 season, Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk requested to be traded from the team. The team acknowledged his request, but since then there has been seemingly little progress towards a resolution of the issue. That lack of progress should not be confused with a retraction of the request, though. DeBrusk still desires a trade from the Bruins, and as Pierre LeBrun of TSN explains, DeBrusk’s camp is “willing to work on an extension to help facilitate a deal” so that the player can be traded to another team. For an acquiring team to retain an unextended DeBrusk’s rights beyond this season, they would have to issue him a qualifying offer worth $4.41M against the cap. LeBrun notes that “a lot of teams are concerned” about that figure, which could explain why DeBrusk remains a Bruin several months after his request to be traded became public.
NHL
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Jake Debrusk
Person
Erik Haula
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Drew Doughty
Person
Joe Haggerty
Person
Mikey Anderson
Person
Jonathan Quick
Person
Taylor Hall
NHL

Swayman Has Embraced Opportunity Since Return to Boston

Instead, the 23-year-old made the trek down I-95 and went to work, arriving every day with a smile on his face and a determination to make his way back to Boston as soon as possible. "He's always been a guy that comes to the rink every day with a smile...
NHL
NESN

How Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Went About Choosing Hat Trick Memento

The Boston Bruins added to their hat collection Monday night in Los Angeles. DeBrusk became the fourth Bruins player to record a hat trick this season when he potted Boston’s first three goals in its 7-0 win over the Kings at Crypto.com Arena. It marked the first career NHL hat trick for DeBrusk, who put up a combined seven goals and two assists over the course of the Bruins’ five-game win streak.
NHL
Boston Herald

Bruins blow game late, lose to Ducks

Everything has been coming up so rosy for the Bruins lately, it appeared as though they might survive an evening of gaffes to grab at least a point in Anaheim on Wednesday. But they committed one boo-boo too many and they let a spirited comeback slip through their fingers. Trevor...
NHL
NBC Sports

Should Bruins not trade DeBrusk? Here's why keeping him makes sense

Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk's name has been front and center in trade rumors and speculation since his trade request became public in late November, and it seemed that at some point the team would eventually move him. But after another stellar performance that included a hat trick and an...
NHL
#The Boston Bruins 7 0
NESN

Jake DeBrusk Logs First Career Hat Trick As Bruins Lead Kings

Jake DeBrusk had quite the night against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. The winger recently was promoted to the top line alongside Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron and has been making the most of his new role, entering Monday’s game with a four-game point streak and five points in those games. Before a minute had passed in the second period, he had increased his streak to eight points in five games.
NHL
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Notes How Underrated Part Of Erik Haula Is Helping Bruins

Erik Haula may not be the flashiest player on the Boston Bruins, but he’s certainly doing his job. The 30-year-old was signed by Boston as a free agent before the 2021-22 season and kicked off the campaign as bottom-six forward. Injuries, COVID-19 and inconsistent play shook up the lineup and he’s since found himself on the second line centering elite wingers David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Boston Can’t Complete Late Comeback In Loss Vs. Ducks

The Boston Bruins fought until the very end Tuesday, but weren’t able to complete a third-period comeback attempt as they fell to the Anaheim Ducks by a 4-3 verdict at Honda Center. With the loss, the Bruins fell to 32-18-4 while the Ducks improved to 26-21-9. You can check...
NHL
Denver Post

NHL-leading Avalanche is nothing if not resilient. Colorado has 17 comeback victories and is 12-0-4 in 1-goal games.

Two months remain in the NHL regular season, but the Avalanche already appears postseason prepared. The Avs enter Tuesday’s game against the visiting New York Islanders 12-0-4 in one-goal games — the only team in the league without a regulation loss in tight games. And Colorado has 17 comeback wins, including nine in the third period. Both are tied for the league-high.
NHL
NHL

Need to Know: Bruins at Kings

LOS ANGELES - The Bruins' season-long, six-game road trip rolls on as they visit the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night in search of their fifth straight victory. The Kings, meanwhile, carry a five-game winning streak of their own into what should be an entertaining East-West showdown at Crypto.com Arena.
NHL
Fox News

Jets outlast Canadiens' flurry of goals for win

Mark Scheifele scored twice and had an assist, spoiling a spirited Montreal comeback and leading the Winnipeg Jets to an 8-4 victory over the Canadiens on Tuesday night. It's the first time in NHL history that a team has blown a four-goal lead only to win by four goals. Pierre-Luc...
NHL
NBC Sports

ESPN hockey expert thinks Bruins should trade first-round picks like NFL's Rams

The Boston Bruins have not been totally opposed to trading first-round picks during Don Sweeney's tenure as general manager. In 2018, the B's traded their first-rounder, plus other assets, to the New York Rangers for top-six forward Rick Nash. In 2020, the Bruins attached a first-round pick to David Backes to get rid of his contract and create some salary cap flexibility as part of a trade with the Anaheim Ducks.
NHL
theScore

Report: Bruins' DeBrusk willing to work on extension to facilitate trade

Jake DeBrusk's agent, Rick Valette, has informed teams they're willing to work on an extension in order to facilitate a trade from the Boston Bruins, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported during Tuesday's "Insider Trading" segment. The 25-year-old forward is playing out the final season of a two-year deal, which carries a...
NHL

