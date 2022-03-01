ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

IHOP to serve free pancakes for National Pancake Day

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sara Tomarelli
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJgvW_0eSLbo6v00

To kick off the first day of March, make sure to swing by IHOP to grab a free short stack and celebrate National Pancake Day.

This year, National Pancake Day falls on March 1 and IHOP is offering their customers one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes per guest.

If you plan on taking part, make sure to swing by your nearest IHOP from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. local time when the free pancake deal will be taking place. The offer is for dine-in only.

The not-so-secret meaning behind In-N-Out’s palm trees

National Pancake Day is not only about getting free pancakes but showing support to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other charities.

Since the first National Pancake Day in 2006, IHOP and its guests have raised over $30 million for various children’s hospitals throughout the country.

IHOP is encouraging those who visit on March 1 to donate in restaurants on their check by rounding up to the nearest dollar, with the change going to charity. Guests can also purchase wall tags in restaurants for a one-dollar donation.

Last year, the pandemic canceled National Pancake Day. Instead, IHOP offered customers IOUs to get a free short stack instead.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Woman in caught-on-camera ‘unprovoked assault’ arrested: Glendale PD

A 33-year-old wanted in connection with an “unprovoked assault” that was caught on camera in Glendale earlier this week has been arrested, police said Friday. The incident occurred about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in a lower level parking structure along the 200 block of North Glendale Avenue, police said in a crime bulletin shared on social […]
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA.com

More than 80 animals removed from Diamond Bar home; resident hospitalized

More than 80 animals were rescued from a Diamond Bar home this week, after a neighbor reported deplorable conditions to authorities. The Inland Valley Humane Society originally responded to the home on the 1100 block of Flintlock Road early Tuesday morning, agency spokesperson Ariel Sepulveda told KTLA. The humane society...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
The Albany Herald

IHOP 'Pancake Day' to benefit Children's Miracle Network

ALBANY — IHOP Restaurants have set the date for the company’s annual IHOP National Pancake Day event, culminating the all-day breakfast leader’s first-ever “Month of Giving” campaign. As the brand’s signature philanthropic event, IHOP National Pancake Day and all related activities directly benefit Children’s Miracle...
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ihop#Food Drink#Nexstar Media Inc
Odessa American

Pancake fundraiser at IHOP

IHOP Restaurants in Odessa and Midland (today) on Tuesday will once again offer each guest a free short stack of pancakes on National Pancake Day. This family-friendly tradition aims to raise needed funds and awareness for Children’s Miracle Network at Medical Center Health System. For every short stack of...
ODESSA, TX
KTLA

Sherri Papini case: Family ‘appalled’ by arrest in alleged faked abduction, says she was ‘ambushed’ in front of her kids

The family of a Northern California woman whose 2016 disappearance trigged an intensive search and international headlines on Friday criticized the way she was arrested on charges she faked her own kidnapping. Sherri Papini, 39, of Redding, was “ambushed” in front of her children Thursday afternoon, according to her family. She spent the night in […]
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KTLA.com

Denver Police: Box of human heads stolen from truck

A box of human heads was stolen from a truck that was transporting the body parts for medical research, officials in Denver said. The theft occurred Thursday morning at 11 a.m., when the Denver Police said someone broke into the box truck and took a cardboard box of human remains as well as a dolly. Sources told KTLA sister station KDVR the box was blue and white, and had “Science Care” written on the sides.
DENVER, CO
KTLA

Manchester Square shooting leaves 1 dead: Officials

A man was shot and killed in the Manchester Square area of South Los Angeles early Saturday morning. The shooting was reported shortly after 3 a.m. on the 1400 block of Manchester Avenue, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department and Officer Todd of the Los Angeles Police Department. A man believed […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man fatally shot in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area, officials say

A homicide investigation is underway after a man died in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area Saturday night. The investigation took place toward the rear of a property in the 4600 block of Coliseum Street, according to Officer Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department. The man is believed to have been about 30 years old. The […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Famed surfer rescues stranded local amid Australian flooding

“This is devastating but we can get through it together. We just need hands on deck.”. Amid catastrophic flooding that has impacted at least half a million Australians, Queensland pharmacist Skye Swift was shocked when a request for help on Facebook resulted in a jetski rescue by famous surfer Mick Fanning. Swift joined KTLA to discuss the surprising rescue, conditions on the east coast of Australia and how to help.
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Skiers, snowboarders head to the mountains as winter storm drops fresh snow

A second winter storm brought more cold temperatures, rain and heavy snow to Southern California Saturday morning. It’s great news for skiers and snowboarders looking to take advantage of all that fresh powder. Officials at Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood were expecting between 1-3 inches of additional snow over the coming day. Erin Myers reports […]
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
KTLA.com

The Friday fish fry of your dreams is in San Pedro

On this week’s Finally Friday: The San Pedro Fish Market kicks off a social media giveaway to celebrate more than 65 years of Friday fish frys, plus a fun and free vista to appreciate friendship. This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on March 4, 2022.
FOOD & DRINKS
KTLA

KTLA

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy