ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones, MI

Jones, Michigan in urgency mode heading into MSU tilt

By Steve Lorenz
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the video embedded above, Michigan point guard Devante Jones discusses why the Wolverines have to go into 'urgent mode' heading into Tuesday's showdown against the Michigan State Spartans. The Wolverines enter their final three regular season games with a ton of pressure to finish strong as they squarely...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: Fastest 40-yard dash times by running backs

The 2022 NFL Combine's 40-yard dash gives some under-the-radar players the chance to really stand out. The running back class is solid yet again for the 2022 NFL Draft. Michigan State star Kenneth Walker III and Iowa State's Breece Hall are the main headliners, but the results from the 40-yard dash proved that there might be some lightning-fast weapons that could turn into game-changing additions.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Michigan College Basketball
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Jones, MI
Local
Michigan Basketball
State
Illinois State
Local
Michigan College Sports
247Sports

Blue Devils fall flat again in Cameron in Coach K's home court farewell, lose to UNC 94-81

And just like that...the Coach K era at Cameron Indoor Stadium has come to an end. It ended with a disappointing loss to a team they blew out less than a month ago. Paolo Banchero scored a team high 23 while Mark Williams recorded another double-double with 16 and 13 rebounds but the Blue Devils' poor execution and inconsistent play at home proved to be too much to overcome.
CAMERON, NC
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
247Sports

Coach K calls loss to North Carolina "unacceptable"

Duke Basketball turned in one of its worst performances of the season during the second half of Saturday night's game against North Carolina. The Blue Devils, leading by two at the half over their arch rivals, surrendered 55 points in the final 20 minutes, blowing a seven point lead and eventually losing by 13 to the Tar Heels.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Martelli
Person
Howard Eisley
Person
Juwan Howard
247Sports

For Brad Davison, Senior Day Will Be About More Than Wins, Titles

MADISON, Wis. -- Brad Davison held up the Big Ten Conference championship trophy for the second time in three years after No. 10 Wisconsin (24-5, 15-4) completed a sweep over No. Purdue. Thousands of fans, many of which stormed the Kohl Center floor, jokingly started chanting "One more year. One more year." It brought a smile to Davison's face as he then sarcastically asked athletic director Chris McIntosh if there was a way around the NCAA's eligibility rules for him to return in 2022-23. Davison will not get one more year -- much to the delight of opposing Big Ten fans and coaches. The fifth-year senior will suit up in Madison for the final time for Sunday's regular season finale against Nebraska (9-21, 3-16), a moment that Davison is quite sure how he'll handle emotionally, but knows it will be "very tough."
MADISON, WI
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: Dalvin Cook congratulates brother, James Cook, for better 40-yard dash

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook no longer owns the fastest NFL Combine 40-yard dash time within his family. Cook's younger brother, former Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook, bested his brother's 40-yard dash time of 4.50 seconds in the event with a time of 4.42 seconds Friday, giving the younger Cook the bragging rights between the two.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Ncaa Tournament#Wolverines#The Ncaa Tournament#Northwestern
247Sports

Michigan shows urgency in ruining Ohio State's senior day with 75-69 win

Poor three-point defense and a batch of bad turnovers spelled defeat for Ohio State in its home finale on Sunday. Michigan came into Value City Arena needing a win to help its iffy NCAA Tournament hopes. The Wolverines played a huge second half and came away with a 75-69 win over the 23rd-ranked Buckeyes before an announced sellout crowd of 18,809.
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Wilbon calls Grayson Allen a ‘thug’

One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
247Sports

Michigan vs. Ohio State basketball: Top takeaways as shorthanded Wolverines stun No. 23 Buckeyes 75-69

No Hunter Dickinson, no problem for Michigan. DeVante' Jones erupted for 21 points and nine assists while Terrance Williams II came off the bench to pour in 17 to help the short-handed Wolverines stun No. 23 Ohio State 75-69 Sunday at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Michigan rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit and used a key 14-1 run in the second half to seize control.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

WATCH: Duke Assistant Chris Carrawell Snubs Hubert Davis in Postgame Handshake Line

North Carolina upset No. 4 Duke, 94-81, on Saturday night in Cameron Indoor on Coach Mike Krzyzewski's final game in the building. Immediately after the game, Duke assistant coach and former Blue Devil player Chris Carrawell walked right past UNC head coach Hubert Davis in the handshake line, snubbing him. Nolan Smith, another Duke assistant coach, shook hands with Davis, but looked away as he did so.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy