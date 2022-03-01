ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Said ‘Fear’ Kept Him From Marrying His Now Wife

By Amanda Glover
 6 days ago
Over the weekend at the SAG Awards, Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner stole the show with their stunning wardrobe. So, before the couple tied the knot in 2004, what kept the “Yellowstone” star from marrying the love of his life? Let’s dig a little deeper into the couple’s history.

Although Costner starred in many big films throughout his career in Hollywood, none of them meant to him what his wife and kids do.

When the couple first met in the 1980s. However, Costner was married to his first wife, Cindy Costner. The pair’s relationship started heating up in 1999. This was around the time “The Bodyguard” star and Baumgartner first became a couple.

Back in 2003, the couple briefly broke up after not being able to agree on whether or not to have kids. The former model ached for children of her own while the “Dances With Wolves” star was content with already fathering four children with Cindy Costner and his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Rooney.

In an exclusive interview with Closer in 2018, the Costner discussed finding his way back to Baumgartner after spending time apart.

“Fear kept me from marrying Christine,” he admitted. “[She] wanted a child, but I was afraid I couldn’t be an effective father.”

The couple were able to come to an agreement and tied the knot in 2004. Three years into their marriage, the loving couple welcomed a son together in May 2007. In 2009, they welcomed another son before becoming parents to a daughter in June 2010.

‘Yellowstone:’ Kevin Costner and His Blended Family

During a conversation with British tabloid Closer, Costner discussed his happiness in being a father and husband. “You get to play heroes in the movies. But there’s a moment in time where you’re just a father and you get to go home,” he stated. “I have played two roles in my life, one I get paid to do, which is the movies, and the other one is being a father, for which I’ll be rewarded my whole life.”

In 2015, the then 60-year-old actor opened up about being a father to “two sets of children.”

“As [my] children interact together, there’s always this little bit of ‘Do you care for us now as much as you do them?’ That’s just a natural thing that happens, and you have to talk about how big love is,” Costner revealed.

“And that’s the way it is with children,” he discussed with Mom.me. “And if there was any, perhaps jealousy that existed, I basically reminded [my older kids] that they were going to have twice as long with me on this planet. I said, ‘Look, they’re not going to have what you had,’ and at that point, they all just embraced each other.”

Although jealousy might’ve existed in the actor’s blended family, it never stopped him from loving every one of his children equally.

“It almost seemed impossible to love the first [child] any more than you loved them. And then suddenly the second one comes, and you think there’s so much room for love. There’s so much room,” he said.

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser’s Dad Starred in Two Beloved Action Films

One of the many breakout stars of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Cole Hauser is following in his father’s footsteps. “Yellowstone” fans know Hauser as the tough-as-nails cowboy and Dutton family enforcer, Rip Wheeler. Hauser’s father is beloved actor and director Gerald Dwight “Wings” Hauser, who made a nice career for himself. The elder Hauser is most known for his roles in “A Soldier’s Story” and “Tough Guys Don’t Dance” with the latter earning him an Independent Spirit Award nomination.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Wife Cynthia Wishes Him a Happy Valentines Day With Steamy Pic

Rip Wheeler’s relationship with Beth Dutton on Yellowstone is complicated. But in real life, Cole Hauser and his wife have an amazing love story. If you love Yellowstone just as much as all of us over here at Outsider, then you are more than likely a big fan of Rip Wheeler. Portrayed by Cole Hauser, Rip is a ranch hand on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. He also has a soft spot for his boss’s daughter. Kevin Costner plays John Dutton on the Paramount Network hit show and Kelly Reilly plays his daughter, Beth Dutton.
