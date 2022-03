In this episode of the Coast to Coast podcast, Sean Moran, Sherrell McMillan and host Joey Powell spend time looking at the "other" team that played on Saturday night in Durham. Considered an afterthought by nearly everyone outside of the walls of the Smith Center, the Carolina Tar Heels rallied together for their best performance this season, winning one of the most memorable regular-season victories in program history.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO