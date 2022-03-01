ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

2022 Ram 1500 TRX Jumps More Than $6,000 in Price

By Victoria Santiago
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qv0Ig_0eSLazT300

The starting price for the 2022 Ram 1500 TRX has gone up by more than $6,000. Now, the list price for the off-road pickup is $78,675. Compared to last year, this is a raise of $6,555. The list price includes destination fees.

Given the specs of this pickup, it’s easy to see why the price has increased. The full-size 2022 Ram 1500 TRX is powered by a 702 hp supercharged V8 engine. Due to that, it’s the most powerful pickup in the world with an internal combustion engine.

The 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Has Some Competitors

The only truck that outpowers the Ram 1500 TRX is the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck. In fact, the Rivian R1T is MotorTrend’s Truck of the Year. The powerful electric pickup has an 835 hp four-motor drivetrain.

A better comparison for the off-road TRX is the Ford F-150 Raptor. The Raptor comes with a 450 hp turbocharged V6. They’re pretty similar in price, too. The Ford F-150 Raptor will set you back $70,370.

Fox News reports that Ford is planning on releasing an even more powerful F-150 Raptor R later this year. It will probably be a closer competitor to the 2022 Ram 1500 TRX. If the two are close matches, we can probably expect prices to go up again.

The list prices for these pickup trucks have constantly been on the rise. Good luck even finding one of them at the list price, though. Due to supply issues, many automakers have limited amounts of their vehicles to sell. Because of that, many dealers have been listing their inventory with huge markups. We’re talking tens of thousands of dollars.

Ford Halts Production of F-150s Due To Chip Shortages

Ford announced last week that production of the F-150 would stop at the Kansas City plant. This week-long pause is because of the global semiconductor chip shortages. Ford halted production at the Kansas City plant twice in February.

This is just the latest in a widespread supply issue. Many other automakers have also had to temporarily halt production on some of their top-selling models. Other automakers are choosing to release bare-bones models of their cars, without many of the features that semiconductor chips provide. Typically, the chips will be used for driver-assistance programs and computer management for engines.

Ford has been having other issues as well. The automaker is reportedly filling up a lot with Ford Broncos that needed to be shipped out months ago. These Broncos have already been bought, too. Owners are confused and upset because their delivery date keeps getting pushed back. As of right now, there are a few thousand Broncos that are being held up. Ford says that they hope to get the Broncos sent out within the next three months.

#Ram 1500#Ford F 150 Raptor#Trx#Ford Raptor#Vehicles#Motortrend#Fox News
