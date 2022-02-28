ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Selinexor Improves Progression-Free Survival in Advanced Endometrial Cancer

By Lindsay Fischer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelinexor, an oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export, demonstrated promising efficacy in increasing progression-free survival among women with advanced endometrial cancer. Selinexor (Xpovio) led to an improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared with placebo in women with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, according to findings from the phase 3 SIENDO trial...

Citrus County Chronicle

Cancer & Blood Disease: Advance in treatment of lung cancer

I recently saw a 70-year-old gentleman. He presented with a lung mass. Biopsy of the mass confirmed the diagnosis of lung cancer of NSCLC or non-small-cell type. This is the commonest type of lung cancer. It was 4 centimeters in size (approximately 1.5 inches). He underwent surgery for resection of the tumor.
CANCER
WFMZ-TV Online

That feeling of finally being cancer-free

It's been a hard journey for Romee Dussenbroek. She was diagnosed with lymphoma when she was 23 years old. She then began documenting her time in chemotherapy and struggling with things like getting COVID-19 on top of everything else. She endured endless hospital visits and painful treatments for a year and a half, but Romee recently got a call that changed her life.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Brainerd Dispatch

Free colon cancer screenings available for Colon Cancer Awareness Month

Colon and rectal cancer are a leading cause of cancer death for men and women despite being one of the most preventable forms of cancer if treated early. Regular screening should start at age 45 or sooner if there’s a family history of cancer or other risk factors, according to a news release. Approximately 70% of people with colorectal cancer have no family history.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Nature.com

Survival Genie, a web platform for survival analysis across pediatric and adult cancers

The genomics data-driven identification of gene signatures and pathways has been routinely explored for predicting cancer survival and making decisions related to targeted treatments. A large number of packages and tools have been developed to correlate gene expression/mutations to the clinical outcome but lack the ability to perform such analysis based on pathways, gene sets, and gene ratios. Furthermore, in this single-cell omics era, the cluster markers from cancer single-cell transcriptomics studies remain an underutilized prognostic option. Additionally, no bioinformatics online tool evaluates the associations between the enrichment of canonical cell types and survival across cancers. Here we have developed Survival Genie, a web tool to perform survival analysis on single-cell RNA-seq (scRNA-seq) data and a variety of other molecular inputs such as gene sets, genes ratio, tumor-infiltrating immune cells proportion, gene expression profile scores, and tumor mutation burden. For a comprehensive analysis, Survival Genie contains 53 datasets of 27 distinct malignancies from 11 different cancer programs related to adult and pediatric cancers. Users can upload scRNA-seq data or gene sets and select a gene expression partitioning method (i.e., mean, median, quartile, cutp) to determine the effect of expression levels on survival outcomes. The tool provides comprehensive results including box plots of low and high-risk groups, Kaplan"“Meier plots with univariate Cox proportional hazards model, and correlation of immune cell enrichment and molecular profile. The analytical options and comprehensive collection of cancer datasets make Survival Genie a unique resource to correlate gene sets, pathways, cellular enrichment, and single-cell signatures to clinical outcomes to assist in developing next-generation prognostic and therapeutic biomarkers. Survival Genie is open-source and available online at https://bbisr.shinyapps.winship.emory.edu/SurvivalGenie/.
CANCER
Nature.com

SF3B4 promotes ovarian cancer progression by regulating alternative splicing of RAD52

Many studies have proven that splicing factors are crucial for human malignant tumor development. However, as a classical splicing factor, the expression of SF3B4 is not clear, and its biological function needs to be further clarified in ovarian cancer (OC). We determined that SF3B4 was obviously upregulated and its high expression was associated with poor prognosis in OC patients. In vitro and in vivo assays suggested that SF3B4 overexpression promoted OC cell proliferation and mobility, and downregulation of SF3B4 had the opposite effect. Further studies found that miR-509"“3p decreased SF3B4 mRNA expression by binding to the 3' -UTR of SF3B4 directly. Importantly, we revealed that RAD52 was a potential target of SF3B4 through alternative splicing events analysis. Loss of SF3B4 led to decreased expression of RAD52, owing to intron 8 retention and generation of premature termination codons. Moreover, decreased expression of RAD52 partially counteracted the tumor-promoting effect of SF3B4 overexpression. In conclusion, our results suggested that SF3B4, negatively regulated by miR-509"“3p, promoted OC progression through effective splicing of RAD52. Therefore, SF3B4 may be a promising biomarker and effective therapeutic target for OC.
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Signs of a Potassium Deficiency?

Potassium deficiency (hypokalemia) occurs when your potassium levels are too low and can cause signs and symptoms such as:. Mild potassium deficiency may not cause any symptoms. Potassium deficiency is defined as a serum potassium level lower than 3.5 mmol/L. Why is potassium important for your body. Potassium is a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
FL Radio Group

Cancer Services Program in Steuben County to Offer Free Colorectal Cancer Screenings

45 is the new 50 for Colorectal Cancer Screening. March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and the Cancer Services Program of Steuben County is offering free screenings for residents that are 45 years old. The Program gives out screening tests that are done at home and mailed to a lab. A screening test is used to look for a disease before there are symptoms. Last May, the national recommendations for screenings were changed from age 50 to 45 for people at average risk for colorectal cancer.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Nature.com

Prognostic nomograms for predicting overall survival and cancer-specific survival in patients with angiosarcoma, a SEER population-based study

Angiosarcoma (AS) is a kind of highly aggressive cancer with high occurrence and mortality rates. This study aimed to establish a comprehensive and validated prognostic nomogram with various clinical indicators in non-metastatic AS patients after surgery. Data of non-metastatic AS patients diagnosed after surgery between 2010 and 2015 was retrieved from the surveillance epidemiology and end results database. Univariate and multivariate Cox proportional hazards regression analysis were performed to identify the independent prognostic factors associated with survival to construct the predictive nomogram of 3- and 5-year overall survival (OS) and cancer-specific survival (CSS) rates. Concordance-index (C-index), calibration plots and receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves were applied to evaluate the predictive ability of the nomograms. 251 patients in total were divided into the training group (N"‰="‰177) and the validation group (N"‰="‰74). After the multivariate Cox regression analysis, gender, AJCC stage group 7th ed, T, N stage 7th ed, histologic grade and primary site were statistically identified as independent factors with OS and CSS (P"‰<"‰0.05). We incorporated the significant factors above and age into nomograms. The C-index of the nomograms for OS and CCS in the training cohort was 0.757 (95%CI 0.697"“0.817) and 0.762 (95%CI 0.702"“0.822), meanwhile, the C-index of those in the validation cohort was 0.749 (95%CI 0.668"“0.830) and 0.756 (95%CI 0.676"“0.836) respectively. The results of calibration plots and ROC curve showed the nomograms qualified to measure the risk and prognosis. Our study has developed novel and practical nomograms for predicting prognosis in patients with non-metastatic AS after surgery contributing to cancer management.
CANCER
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
CBS Denver

University Of Colorado Study Reveals People Exposed To Outdoors During First Year Of COVID Pandemic Suffered Less Depression

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A new study from the University of Colorado Boulder shows that people who were exposed to more green space during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic had significantly less depression and anxiety than those who didn’t. The study was published in the March 2 journal PLOS One. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The study also shows that during that time when mental health problems soared in part because of financial woes, supply shortages and nonstop news coverage of the virus, people flocked outdoors. The report shows that one-third spent more time outside than they did pre-COVID. “This research shows how critical...
BOULDER, CO
Huron Daily Tribune

Manistee County leader is five years cancer-free

Time can be a precious thing, especially for someone as busy as Jeff Dontz. As chair of the Manistee County Board of Commissioners, his schedule can be a daunting mix of committee assignments, meetings, fundraisers and other official obligations. On Wednesday, he joined with other members of the Manistee Area...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI

