TONIGHT: We should see partly to mostly clear skies for most of the region tonight. There are still some isolated, stray snow showers in central ID and western WY that could be continuing for the late night hours, but it should be gone for the early morning. Winds will start to calm down a little more with winds between 5 and 15 mph. Low temperatures will decrease down to the single digits by the early morning.

IDAHO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO