Given the state of his body (and his life) a year ago, the question, "Will Tiger Woods play in the Masters?" -- though certainly tiring and repetitive -- must feel like the easiest burden in the world for Woods to bear as April approaches. This time last year, following his horrific car wreck near Los Angeles just after the 2021 Genesis Invitational, the question was not whether Tiger would step to the tee at the first major of the year but rather whether he would ever walk again at all.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO