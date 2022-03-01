Woman arrested after deadly shooting on Monument Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Jackson woman was arrested on Monday for the murder of 42-year-old Corey Dixon.

On Sunday, February 27, Jackson police responded to 110 Monument Street after receiving a call about the shooting.

Witnesses said the suspect, Stanisha Williams, was riding in a blue in color SUV, with another man and woman in the vehicle. Dixon and Williams then got into a fight before the shooting happened.

Dixon was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and rushed into surgery. He died from his injuries on Monday.

Williams has been booked in the City Holding Facility.

