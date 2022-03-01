ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Hill, FL

Florida man charged with girlfriend's murder after failed suicide pact

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0riHxb_0eSLYVB700

A Florida man who survived an alleged murder-suicide pact with his girlfriend has been charged with her death.

According to investigators, security video captured 23-year-old Alec Almanzar fatally shooting his 21-year-old girlfriend Ayadalis Chalas at the Hot Shot Shooting Range in Holly Hill.

On October 7th, 2021, the couple went to the shooting range and rented a 9mm Glock handgun before putting their heads together and Almanzar firing a shot into Calas’ head.

The bullet also struck Almanzar in the head, but he survived the shooting.

Almanzar was released from the hospital in December.

Investigators say there was no suicide note found.

Almanzar has been charged with second-degree murder.

